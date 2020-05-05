INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan said he’s tried to find a routine during the coronavirus pandemic.
But McMillan has found time each Sunday night to watch the first six episodes of the 10-part ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” that has chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of six NBA championships during the 1990s.
For McMillan, a former point guard for the Seattle Super Sonics from 1986-98, it has brought back memories of the bygone NBA era in which he played.
“I’ve watched all of it,” McMillan said. “It’s been great TV, entertaining. It just shows the difference in the game that was played back in the ‘90s and the game that we’re playing today. It was a much more physical game that was played back in the ‘90s.”
McMillan has enjoyed the stories about flare-ups in practice and Jordan talking trash to fellow NBA All-Stars during the 1992 Dream Team workouts.
“I can’t believe the number of times that they’ve talked about practicing, how competitive the practices where back then,” McMillan said. “Practice was like a game. You just don’t practice like that anymore.”
McMillan, now 55, was 31 and beset with injuries when the Sonics faced the Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals. He appeared in four games, backing up Gary Payton, and averaged 2.8 points. Payton and former Concord standout Shawn Kemp helped lead the Sonics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Bulls in six games.
“That team had experience playing in the Finals three to four times before playing us, and it was our first time getting there,” McMillan said. “We had overcome playing a grueling series with the Utah Jazz, very physical, pretty much just drained it that series and once we got to the finals, I thought we were happy to be there and we didn’t play our best basketball.”
Going head-to-head with Jordan, McMillan said, often created its own anxiety.
“He was a guy you didn’t sleep much the night before the game, knowing that you had to guard him,” McMillan said.
McMillan has witnessed the generational shift in players first hand since becoming an NBA coach in 2000, posting a 655-586 career record in 16 seasons with the Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers and Pacers. Now, he’s trying to help lead his team through an unprecedented late-season shutdown as the NBA is still contemplating whether to resume a postponed season.
“We’re trying to put our players in the mindset to prepare to play,” McMillan said. “We don’t know when that is going to be, but we’ve been in conversations with our team over the last several weeks, and each week we talk with our guys about where they are, what they need to do and preparing themselves and getting themselves in the mindset that we’re going to play basketball again this season.
“I think it’s much easier to flip that switch off than it is to flip it on, so we want our guys to have their switches on.”
The NBA has given teams the green light to begin workouts at team facilities Friday, provided the states and municipalities of the franchises have lifted stay-at-home orders. State-wide, Indiana is in Phase 2 of a reopening program, but Indianapolis — with the highest concentrated number of COVID-19 cases within the state — has extended its stay-at-home order until May 15.
“We’re waiting for the governors and the mayors to relax the rules,” McMillan said. “And we’re planning for when they do, what our building will look like under the rules and conditions that they give us.”
Until then, McMillan is trying to get the message out to players to ramp up intensity of workouts in case practices resume later this month. He’s brought up players being unprepared coming back from past NBA lockouts as examples in order to get his point across.
“I’ve seen players’ careers end because they didn’t stick with a routine. They kind of just sat back and relaxed and was at the refrigerator and the pantry and staying up late and not training and all of the sudden they pick up all of this weight and boom, the season starts again and they are not ready to go,” McMillan said. “I’ve seen a couple of players’ careers change, and they never got it back.”
