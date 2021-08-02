FAIRBURY — NASCAR driver Kyle Larson held off Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce on Saturday to win the Prairie Dirt Classic.
Larson took the lead on the lap 27 restart and while he had the lead for the rest of the race, Pierce made things interesting.
Pierce started closing in during the last 15 laps before Larson moved up a lane to take the lead for good.
“Once we got going, I built my momentum up, I was catching him, and every lap was getting closer and closer,” Pierce said. “I thought if he stays down, we might have a shot, but I have to hit my marks perfectly. In that timeframe of me catching him, I think I was just hitting it perfect every corner, and he moved up. One lap later it could’ve been interesting.”
Shannon Babb was third, while Chris Madden was fourth and Brandon Sheppard ended up fifth.
Local teams start season at Invite
ATTICA, Ind. — Fountain Central and Seeger started the season at the Seeger Invitational.
The Mustangs took 10th at 474. Nola Walls led them with a 112, while Cassadi Parks had a 115, Aubrey Hicks had a 118, Hannah Parks scored a 129 and Emily Keeling added a 136.
The host Patriots ended up sixth as a team with a score of 451.
Brownsburg ended up winning the team title with a score of 359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.