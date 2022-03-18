DANVILLE — Lakeland Community College scored a tournament-high 58 first-half points on its way to a 101-80 win over Milwaukee Area Tech in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Lakers (25-2) also became the first team to score more than 100 points in the tournament with a basket by JR Lumsden with a minute remaining.
Jaidon Lipscomb had a game-high 31 points for Lakeland, followed by Chaze Harris with 22 and Kyle Jackson added 11.
Milwaukee Area Tech (27-6) was led in scoring by Mason Johnson with 25, next was Jalen Houston with 19 and Chima Nwosu had 10.
