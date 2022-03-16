DANVILLE — The Lakers seemingly couldn't miss on Tuesday night.
Lakeland Community College advanced into the quarterfinals with a 82-61 triumph over Allen County at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Kyle Jackson led the offensive outburst for the Lakers with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Landon Tillman and Jaidon Lipscomb each chipped in with 11.
Lakeland, which improves to 23-1, shot a very respectable 58.2 percent (32-of-55) from the field.
Allen County, making its first-ever appearance, falls to 27-5. The Red Devils had three players in double figures with Cedric Rollerson leading them with 15, followed by Ed Wright with 14 and Braydon Thompson finished with 10.
