Lakeland Community College
Location — Kirtland, Ohio
Nickname — Lakers
Record — 23-1
Seeded — No. 8
First-round opponent — Allen County, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tournament history — fifth appearance, 8-7 tournament record.
Coach — Mike Hunter
Roster — G Chaze Harris, 6-5, freshman. G Datrey Long, 6-3, sophomore. F Kyle Jackson, 6-7, sophomore. G Landon Tillman, 5-11, freshman. G Blake Bluitt, 6-4, sophomore. G Jaidon Lipscomb, 6-4, freshman. G Keith Germain, 6-6, sophomore. G Zach Wartley, 6-3, freshman. G EJ Hubbert, 6-2, freshman. G Marcos Vazquez, 5-11, freshman. Noah Berry, 6-8, freshman. F Ansy Oulare, 6-6, freshman. F JR Lumsden, 6-5, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Chaze Harris 15.9, Jaidon Lipscomb 14.8, Kyle Jackson 13.1, Datrey Long 11.9.
Rebounding leaders — Chaze Harris 6.8, Noah Berry 6.6, Kyle Jackson 6.4, Andy Oulare 4.7
Assist leaders — Chaze Harris 4.2, Marcos Vazquez 3.2, Jaidon Lipscomb 3.0, Datrey Long 2.6, Landon Tillman 2.6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.