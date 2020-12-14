COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton's game-high 32 points was quite enough as Lafayette McCutcheon rallied to beat Covington 53-49 on Saturday night.
The Trojans (1-1) had a 39-36 lead over the Mavericks entering the fourth quarter, but McCutcheon outscored Covington 17-10 in the final 8 minutes.
Pinkerton, who also had a team-high nine rebounds, was the only player in double figures for the Trojans. Savion Waddell finished with 9 points while Neil Ellmore and Alan Karrfalt each chipped in with 4.
