ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington Trojans came into Saturday's IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 54 championship game looking for it's sixth straight title.
Lafayette Central Catholic, who lost to Covington last year in the sectional quarterfinals, was looking for revenge and its 19th sectional title in this decade.
The Knights used pinpoint execution to defeat the Trojans 67-49 and advance to Saturday's Frankfort Regional.
"They were unbelievable shooting the ball tonight,'' said Covington coach Shawn Busick. "I think they came out focused, they had good rhythm, great feet and great passes.
"You can say they shot the ball great, and they did, but a lot of that was their passes were pinpoint.''
Just how well did Central Catholic (8-10) pass the ball on Saturday night?
The Knights had 22 assists on their 26 baskets with senior Brenner Oliver having a game-high six, followed by five A.J. Bordenet.
"Sometimes, you say what did we do and tonight, it was what they did,'' Busick said. "They dominated the game and deserved to win.''
And it started from the opening tip for the Knights.
Central Catholic made 7-of-9 shots in the first quarter on its way to a 17-10 advantage and the Knights wound up shooting 65 percent (26-of-40).
"That was definitely their best game of the season,'' said Covington senior Logan Pinkerton. "Having it come in the sectional finals is outstanding and crazy.''
Pinkerton, who was looking to cap his high school career with four sectional championships, did all that he could do for the Trojans (11-7 overall). The senior guard scored a game-high 30 points including 15 in the fourth quarter but he was outmatched as Central Catholic had three players in double figures.
"We dealt with a lot of adversity this season with COVID and people not being able to play this season,'' Pinkerton said. "We had to be stronger and a lot tougher to beat Central Catholic tonight. They got too many inside shots that we couldn't do anything about because they were taller than us and stronger than us.''
Central Catholic's inside duo of Clark Barrett (6-foot-5) and Clark Obermiller (6-foot-4) combined to score 33 points and pull down 17 rebounds for the Knights.
But Busick pointed out that Central Catholic did a great job of playing inside-outside basketball.
Oliver and Bourdenet combined to make six 3-pointers for the Knights, who were 7-of-17 from behind the arc (41 percent).
"In the process of scouting them, we figured out that in their losses they shot like 30 percent or worse from 3-point range and in their wins they shoot 40 percent or better,'' Busick said. "We wanted to be out on their shooters, but when you have to worry about both the inside game and the outside game — it's tough.''
The Trojans were also dealing some adversity on Saturday night as junior guard Alan Karrfalt was less than 100 percent after landing on his back during the sectional semifinal win over North Vermillion.
"I can't believe he played tonight,'' Busick said. "He could hardly walk last night.''
Pinkerton was the only senior on the Trojans roster, while seven players including three starters for the Knights are in their senior season.
"Logan has had a great career,'' Busick said. "He is one of the best offensive players that ever put on the Covington uniform. He is an excellent driver, a good shooter and just really and outstanding basketball player.
"We are certainly going to miss his scoring and his overall play next year.''
Pinkerton admitted he enjoyed his four seasons at Covington and he is looking forward to playing four more years in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.