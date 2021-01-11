FC Mustang logo

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Saturday with a 53-37 win over South Newton.

The Lady Mustangs, who improved to 9-5 overall, had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures. 

Dakota Borman had a game-high 19 points for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger and Gracie Foxworthy each chipped in with 12. Larissa Bowers finished with 6 points but she contributed a team-high 11 rebounds, while Marley Massey had six assists.

Fountain Central will host Covington on Tuesday. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you