VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Saturday with a 53-37 win over South Newton.
The Lady Mustangs, who improved to 9-5 overall, had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures.
Dakota Borman had a game-high 19 points for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger and Gracie Foxworthy each chipped in with 12. Larissa Bowers finished with 6 points but she contributed a team-high 11 rebounds, while Marley Massey had six assists.
Fountain Central will host Covington on Tuesday.
