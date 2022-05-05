DANVILLE — Doing simple better has been mantra of the Danville Area Community College women’s softball team this season.
The Lady Jaguars continued their successful ways on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park.
DACC advanced into Saturday’s double-elimination portion of the tournament with a sweep of Lewis & Clark College in the best of three-series, winning the opener 3-2 and claiming the second game 7-2.
“We took care of business today,’’ said DACC coach Matt Cervantes, whose team entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning 11 of its final 12 regular-season games. “This is something these girls have worked hard to achieve and I don’t think anything changes when we get to this portion of the season.
“They are just doing the little things right. They are finding ways to win. I don’t think it matters what we are seeded, but we do like the idea of playing at home this weekend.’’
As the top-seeded team in the Region 24 Tournament, the Lady Jaguars (39-11) will host this weekend’s double-elimination portion of the tournament as DACC will play Illinois Central College in the first game Saturday at Winter Park, beginning at 10 a.m. The second game on Saturday will pair Spoon River College against Parkland College.
“Just having this opportunity to play this weekend is fun,’’ Cervantes said.
DACC got themselves past Lewis & Clark with a come-from-behind victory in first game, scoring twice in the fifth inning.
“I thought our girls did a very good job of not letting the moment get too big,’’ Cervantes said. “They kept finding ways to get on base, doing what we do and executing the little things. I think that was a big reason why we pulled that first game out.’’
McKenzie Richardson tied the contest at 2-2 with a run-scoring single, bring home Hayden Smith. That was followed by a successful squeeze bunt by clean-up hitter Ashlynn McTagertt, bringing home Ashlynn McPeak with the eventual game-winning run.
“I think we came out a little slow,’’ said McTagertt, as the Trailblazers led 2-0 heading after single runs in the second and third innings. “We were just failing to make adjustments at the plate. We knew that our game was small ball. We just had to find a way to get runners on base, get them into scoring position and then get them home.’’
But, does it really take the clean-up hitter executing the squeeze bunt?
“That’s our game plan,’’ McTagertt said. “Until opposing teams prove that they can stop it, we are going to keep doing it.
“As long as we are getting runners into that position and we are able to score off those plays — that’s all that matters.’’
Makenzie Legg got the final three outs to pick up the save in the first game for DACC, while Alexia Ham was credited with the victory.
The Lady Jaguars didn’t need a late-inning comeback in the second game.
DACC scored four times in the first inning, and added single runs in the second and third innings to build a 6-0 lead.
Left fielder Danielle Shuey led the way for the Lady Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, while Lucy Pursley had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the victory.
“I think after the first game, our girls had a plan and they knew how they were going to execute in the second game,’’ Cervantes said. “We definitely carried the momentum over into the second game.’’
Raven Morrison threw five innings of shutout softball to earn the victory for the Lady Jaguars.
