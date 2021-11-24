GEORGETOWN — Seven years ago, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Lady Buffaloes defeated Urbana University High 50-49 in a prep girls basketball game at the McDonald’s Oakwood Comet Classic.
That’s how long it had been since the Lady Buffaloes had won a game until this past Friday night when Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated Donovan 46-37. A span of 2,553 days between victories and it snapped a 163-game winless streak.
“It felt really good. It was like a big weight has been lifted off our shoulders,’’ said Kendall Roberts, who finished with 12 points in the victory. “People would always ask if we were going to win, and you just had to tell them to come to the game and find out.’’
Talking about and being a part of the losing streak was definitely a mental challenge for the players.
“My sister was a senior that year so our family have talked about it for a long time,’’ said Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Ally Cobble. “I’ve been playing since my freshman year and it’s been a long losing streak to live with.
“Honestly, it was sad and misleading. You would get down on yourself, but then you would realize that everyone has to be that team sometimes. You came into each year hoping that with a new season, we could end the losing streak and start winning.’’
But, not every player on this year’s team knew about the losing streak.
Sophomore Sydney Spesard, who had scored a game-high 14 points, didn’t realize it until the game was over and everyone was celebrating.
“It’s cool that we were able to win when we haven’t won in years,’’ she said. “This win has bumped up our team spirit and our school spirit — everyone won’t be so negative on this sport.’’
And that has been one of the biggest problems for the Lady Buffaloes.
“When I was in seventh and eighth grade, we won the county championship,’’ Cobble said. “So, I had high hopes when I got to the high school. But when I got here, everyone was talking about the losing streak and while we thought we were going to win, we didn’t.
“Everyone thought of us as a joke. People in the halls used to say ‘have fun, even though you are going to lose.’ Now, it’s going to really fun to see all of those people now that we have won a game.’’
Admittedly, a handful of girls that played basketball at the middle school level didn’t continue playing in high school and the current players said part of the reason was the losing streak.
“Some girls that that we lost all of time and that we were going to keep on losing,’’ Roberts said. “But, someone has to be there to change it. No one wanted to be there to change it except for the girls on this team.’’
Cobble admitted that she tried numerous times to get other girls to join the team.
“They didn’t want to put their time in if we just going to keep on losing,’’ she said.
So, why did these girls keep playing?
“Everyone asks me why don’t you just quit. The team is getting no where,’’ Spesard said. “But I’m not going to quit. I have loved the sport since I was 5. I wasn’t going to give up on something that I knew I could do.’’
It’s the same story with every player on this year’s team.
“I don’t like to think negatively,’’ Roberts said. “It’s fun playing basketball. It’s fun being around all of the girls.’’
Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Brad Russell admits it’s a unique quality within his team.
“I think its their personalities. They are good students, just all-around good kids,’’ he said. “It’s the atmosphere that they bring. It’s been awesome to work with them.’’
Russell admitted it’s something that the coaching staff has encouraged every day.
“The first thing we worked on was the attitude and being positive,’’ he said. “They have continued it, because it’s their character.’’
That positive attitude was finally rewarded on Friday night, but not without a little work in the fourth quarter.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm entered the final eight minutes clinging to a 33-32 advantage over Donovan and Cobble had fouled out.
“That was very difficult and nerve-wracking,’’ she said. “All I could do was cheer for everyone.’’
The Lady Buffaloes outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in that final period as Donovan was held without a field goal.
“Mr. Russell kept telling us that we weren’t tired and that we could do it,’’ Roberts said.
And while this past Friday was the first time that Georgetown-Ridge Farm had won since Nov. 24, 2014, there had games that just slipped through their fingers.
“We’ve had a lot of desire to win over the years,’’ Russell said. “And, we have been close a few times, but life is about adversity and how you handle it. We have been doing our best to handle adversity as well as we can.
“Thankfully, there was a don’t quit attitude.’’
Now that the Lady Buffaloes are 1-1 this season, what can they do from here?
“We are writing a new chapter for our basketball team,’’ Cobble said. “Hopefully, this is the start and we can keep winning.’’
And what will it take to do that?
“Keep thinking positively and keep doing what we are doing,’’ Roberts said.
