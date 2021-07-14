CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball fans are learning this summer to deal with the loss of guard Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA Draft and guard Adam Miller to LSU as a transfer but a third starter from the 24-7 Fighting Illini team could be coming back.
On Tuesday, 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, who originally entered his name into the NBA Draft, entered the transfer portal on July 1 and withdrew from the NBA Draft last week, posted on social media that he would be making a big announcement on Friday.
According to published reports on Wednesday, Cockburn has narrowed his options to Illinois, Kentucky and Florida State. He would be the first player to transfer schools after an All-American season since the 1940s.
But, these are unique times in NCAA basketball. Players can now transfer without sitting out a season and as of July 1, they can profit off of their name, image and likeness.
“It is the new reality,’’ said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood to Joey Wagner of 247sports.com and the IlliniInquirer. “We’re going to have to do that every year. It’s different. It’s challenging from the sense that I’m always going to be a kind heart in what I want what’s best for young people. I obviously believe that winning is really hard, so you got to have people who are just as committed as you. We’re in a world where players have options, and they’re going to look at all those options, and so we accept that and we’re going to have to adapt to that.’’
Underwood hopes that Cockburn, who averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while leading Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, is a big part of the 2021-22 Fighting Illini team along with super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, sophomore-to-be guard Andre Curbelo, the 2021 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, and forward Jacob Grandison.
Additionally, Illinois has added a pair of transfers in Alfonso Plummer from Utah and Omar Payne from Florida to go along with high school recruits Luke Goode from Fort Wayne, Ind., Ramses R.J. Melendez from Kissimmee, Fla., and Brandin Podziemski from Deerfield, Wis.
Obviously, Cockburn has several ties to the Kentucky program with former Illinois assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, who recruited Cockburn to Illinois, and Ronald ‘Chin’ Coleman joining coach John Calipari’s this summer.
But, according to a story from the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader barring a major turnaround between now and Friday, Cockburn will not be choosing the Kentucky Wildcats.
