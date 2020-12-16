CHAMPAIGN – Kofi Cockburn already has an advantage being 7-foot and 290 pounds.
But on Tuesday night, the sophomore center for Illinois added another attribute to his game.
Cockburn played with a motor as he scored a career-best 33 points to lead the 13th-rated Fighting Illini to a 92-65 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten opener for both teams at the State Farm Center.
“Playing with a motor — the coaches emphasized that to me in practice the past couple of days,’’ said Cockburn, who had his fourth double-double of the season as he also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
So, what is the definition of playing with a motor?
“Always being active,’’ Cockburn said. “Keeping my energy up.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood admitted that “motor” was a constant theme being yelled on the Illini bench during Tuesday’s game.
“Kofi has unbelievable pride. He is an unbelievable listener. He wants to continually grow his game,’’ Underwood said. “We were not going to let him lapse mentally by constantly talking and referring to motor.
“It’s amazing what happens when you play — really — hard.’’
Cockburn, last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, took control midway through the first half as Illinois went on a run to turn an 18-10 deficit into a 24-18 lead. Cockburn had 12 of his team’s 14 points during that stretch.
And how did Underwood describe Cockburn’s performance?
“Dominant,’’ he said. “Especially when you factor in that he was 12-of-14 from field and the fouls that he put on people.’’
Underwood acknowledged that the game plan on Tuesday was to get the ball into Cockburn and let him work against Minnesota’s 7-foot center Liam Robbins.
But after only a few Cockburn possessions on the low block, Robbins, who made a pair of 3-pointers in the contest, had picked up two quick fouls and was headed to the Minnesota bench.
“It didn’t matter who was in the game for them, we were going to try to establish that,’’ Underwood said. “Obviously, Robbins impacts that team on the offensive size, but one thing that happens in the Big Ten, you don’t play all the time on offense. You have to defend at the other end.’’
And that was another impressive part of the Illini victory.
In addition to Cockburn dominating in the paint, Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu were constantly hounding Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, who came into contest averaging nearly 24 points per game for the Golden Gophers.
“We made everything very difficult for Marcus Carr,’’ said Underwood, whose defensive plan was to have bodies all around Carr.
The senior guard finished with 16 points, but 9 of those came at the free-throw line, as Carr was just 3-of-13 from the field.
“I’ve taken on that challenge for the past two years — guarding everyone’s best player,’’ said Frazier. “That’s what I do on the defensive end.’’
Frazier’s play was only part of the improved defensive play from the Illini after they allowed 81 points on Saturday against Missouri.
“We were locked in on details tonight,’’ said Frazier. “We preached about it a lot after Mizzou. Going into Big Ten play, every night is going to be a battle. Limiting them to one tough shot and getting the rebound is what we needed to do.’’
Illinois, which led 40-29 at halftime, pulled away in the second half, leading by as much as 36 (88-52) with just over three minutes remaining.
“Big Ten play is not like regular basketball,’’ Cockburn said. “We can’t come out in the second half with the mindset that we are up so we can relax now. We have to keep pressuring them. Big Ten teams do not give up. I have witnessed it over and over.
“It’s about keeping your foot on the gas.’’
Cockburn’s 33 points on Tuesday is the second straight game for an Illinois player to score at least 30 in a game. Dosunmu had 36 in the loss to Missouri on Saturday. The last time the Illini had back-to-back 30-point games came in 2016 when Malcolm Hill had 32 against IUPUI on Dec. 6, 2016 and Tracy Abrams scored 31 against Central Michigan on Dec. 10, 2016.
The 27-point victory for Illinois is its largest in a Big Ten opener since an 80-53 triumph over Minnesota on Jan. 5, 1984.
Other Illinois players scoring in double figures on Tuesday night included Adam Miller (14), Frazier (10) and Dosunmu (10). Freshman Andre Curbelo just missed a double-double as he had nine points and nine assists.
Carr was the leading scorer for Minnesota with 16 while Robbins was the only other Gopher in double digits with 10.
