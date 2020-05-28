INDIANAPOLIS — It all boils down to the quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2020.
The defense remains Super Bowl caliber, led by outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson — two of the best players at their respective positions in the league. Chicago finished fourth in scoring defense and eighth in yards allowed in 2019, and it was viewed as a down year. That’s how good this unit has become.
The problem is finding an offense remotely capable of holding up its end of the bargain.
Mitchell Trubisky took a few promising steps forward in 2018, and the offense ranked ninth in the NFL with an average of 26.3 points per game. That led to a 12-4 season and an NFC North championship.
When Trubisky regressed last year, Chicago’s offense fell to 29th with an average of 17.5 points per game. The team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.
With a few exceptions — the Jim McMahon era and maybe a season or two with Jay Cutler — the Bears have been looking for a quarterback since Sid Luckman retired 70 years ago.
Trubisky — selected with the No. 2 overall pick ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in 2017 — was supposed to be the answer. But he struggled in his second season under head coach Matt Nagy, who left behind the chance to be Mahomes’ offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs to take the top job with one of the league’s most historic franchises.
It’s shaping up as something of a crossroads season for both the quarterback and the coach. Nick Foles, who won the Super Bowl as the fill-in starter for the Philadelphia Eagles three years ago, has been brought in to compete with Trubisky. And, no matter who is under center, Nagy will be expected to get the offense headed back in the right direction.
“For me, right now, forget the X’s and O’s, forget the play call and all that,” Nagy told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I look at the word ‘details.’ I think the greatest teams in all of sports are extremely detailed, and it comes naturally to them because they do it over and over. It’s a repeated habit.”
Toward that end, Chicago has made some changes on the coaching staff aimed at emphasizing those details.
Former Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor replaces former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich as the offensive coordinator. There are also new position coaches for quarterbacks (John DeFilippo), offensive line (Juan Castillo) and tight ends (Clancy Barone).
Lazor got his start in the NFL as the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles under head coach Chip Kelly in 2013. Foles went 8-2 as a starter that season in his second year out of Arizona. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,891 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
DeFilippo also worked with Foles in Philadelphia as the quarterbacks coach during the Super Bowl run in 2017. In the three postseason wins, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one pick. But DeFilippo also was the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars when the team signed Foles to huge free agent contract last year. He went 0-4 as a starter throwing just three touchdowns and two interceptions while missing seven weeks with a broken clavicle.
Even Nagy has a history with Foles, serving as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2016 when the quarterback won his lone start in place of Alex Smith.
So it should not take long for the quarterback to get up to speed in his new home, even with much of the offseason limited to virtual work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s by no means starting over with no knowledge of the offense,” Foles told the Chicago Sun-Times this spring. “There might be a few different terminologies and different run game and stuff like that, but I’ll be able to understand it decently well.”
Nagy has said both quarterbacks will start during the preseason and the competition will be truly open.
Whoever gets the nod should take comfort in the aid of an imposing defense. The Bears added veteran Robert Quinn to take some of the pass-rushing pressure off Mack’s shoulders and will welcome the healthy returns of linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.
The result should be a defense that gives the team a chance to win every week … if only the offense can hold up its end of the bargain.
Chicago is hoping a collaborative effort between all its various offensive minds can get the job done.
“I need to be an excellent head coach,” Nagy told Breer. “In order to do that, the more manpower you have on that side of the ball — that can help get it going and can keep it together and keep it detailed and overcommunicate clarity and still have beautiful ideas — the more of that we have, if done the right way, it can just take off.
“So what we’ve done with those three guys (Lazor, DeFilippo and Castillo), we’ve explained their roles — who’s responsible for this, who’s responsible for that. They’re all in. They all get it.”
