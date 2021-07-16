CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood kept telling everyone that 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn was a member of the Fighting Illini until he wasn’t.
Well on Friday afternoon, Cockburn announced on his social media accounts that he is planning to return to Illinois for the 2021-22 basketball season.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Kofi remain a Fighting Illini and add the nation’s stop player to our lineup,’’ said Underwood in an official release from Illinois. “Kofi has been thorough during every step of his process, from exploring professional opportunities to making the decision to return to college. He played a major role in our success the last two years and has more individual and team goals to achieve this season. Kofi will have the chance to expand new aspects of his game while continuing to be a dominant inside force on both ends of the floor.’’
Cockburn is the first center in Illinois history to achieve consensus All-American status, as he averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds a game during his sophomore season as helped the Fighting Illini to a 24-7 record, including a 16-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament championship and was awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Initially, Cockburn entered his name into the NBA Draft, but earlier this month he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, while also withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Earlier this week, Cockburn narrowed his college choices down to Illinois, Kentucky and Florida State, basically forcing Underwood to recruit his own player back to campus.
“It is the new reality,’’ said Underwood to Joey Wagner of 247sports.com and the IlliniInquirer. “We’re going to have to do that every year. It’s different. It’s challenging from the sense that I’m always going to be a kind heart in what I want what’s best for young people. I obviously believe that winning is really hard, so you got to have people who are just as committed as you. We’re in a world where players have options, and they’re going to look at all those options, and so we accept that and we’re going to have to adapt to that.’’
Cockburn, who ranked third last season in the nation with 16 double-doubles and he was first in the NCAA with 78 dunks, will be part of a talented, experienced group returning for Illinois.
Joining Cockburn on this year’s Illini squad will be super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams along with sophomore-to-be guard Andre Curbelo, the 2021 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, and forward Jacob Grandison.
Additionally, Illinois has added a pair of transfers in Alfonso Plummer from Utah and Omar Payne from Florida to go along with high school recruits Luke Goode from Fort Wayne, Ind., Ramses R.J. Melendez from Kissimmee, Fla., and Brandin Podziemski from Deerfield, Wis.
In all, the Illini now return three starters and six of its top nine players from last year’s rotation. Led by Cockburn, who enters his junior season as a national player of the year candidate, Illinois welcomes back 63 percent of its minutes played, 60 percent of its points, and 69 percent of its rebounds while adding three standout transfers and a top-25 ranked recruiting class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.