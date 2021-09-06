CATLIN — Nothing sets the tone in football like returning the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown.
That's what happened Saturday afternoon at Byerly-Hageman Field in Catlin as Salt Fork scored just 13 seconds into its Vermilion Valley Alliance contest against Momence.
Ben Jessup's 72-yard kickoff return got things rolling for Salt Fork as they went on to beat the Redskins 46-26.
"Last week, we had a couple problems on kickoffs,'' said Jessup, who also rushed for 113 yards and two scores. "Returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown really got our team excited early. Everything happened so fast, but it was a fun way to start the game.''
Jessup added that kickoff returns for touchdown are big-time game changers.
So when Momence pulled with two scores (27-12) on a 37-yard touchdown pass by Kud'de Bertram to Luis Barrera, it started to feel like the Redskins were in a position to make things very interesting for the Storm.
But Salt Fork's Ethan McLain, who had a 27-yard touchdown run earlier in the second quarter, joined Jessup with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give his team a 34-12 lead at halftime.
"I thought our kids did a really nice job in the first half,'' Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. "Obviously, we had the two big kickoff returns, but I also thought that we were able to finish drives offensively.
"We let a couple of their skilled kids get loose on us a couple times and that cost us. But overall, I thought we improved in all facets of the game.''
Specifically, he felt good about his team's play on special teams.
"We definitely had some issues there last week,'' said Hageman of Salt Fork 60-12 win over Dwight in week one. "I think anytime that you can be successful on that first series, like we were today with Jessup's kickoff return, it gives your kids a ton of confidence.''
Both Jessup and McLain were integral parts of the Salt Fork state championship track team back in June and it showed on the returns.
"We definitely have some skilled kids with speed,'' Hageman said. "They were able to get out in open space and that is definitely a great thing to have on your side.''
Getting an early lead proved to be very important for Salt Fork.
Most of the first half and the entire second half was played in a steady rain that at times turned into a downpour, so much so, that several inches of standing water could be seen behind the bench areas.
"It was difficult to play in that rain. It was hard to hold onto the ball,'' Jessup admitted. "Definitely, getting the lead was key for us, because anything could have gone wrong in the rain.
"We just got ahead and kept going.''
The Storm (2-0) finished the game with more than 200 yards on the ground, including a 47-yard run by offensive lineman Hayden Prunkard as junior scooped up a fumble and lumbered down the sideline, getting stopped short of the goal line.
"We've got some young lineman, but they are really stepping up for us,'' said Jessup.
Bertram was the main weapon in the Momence (1-1) offense as he rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 26 carries and he completed 7-fo-24 passes for 154 yards.
Both teams are back in action this Friday. Salt Fork plays at Seneca (0-2), while Momence hosts Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (1-1).
