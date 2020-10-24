CLINTON, Ind. — First downs are important for an offense, but it's touchdowns that win the game.
Seeger senior Khal Stephen ran for two scores and threw for another as the Patriots slipped past the South Vermillion Wildcats 20-14 in an opening round game of the Sectional 37 playoffs.
"He is a heck of a football player," said South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett. "He was a better player than anyone else on the field tonight."
Stephen, who is a baseball verbal commit to Purdue, came up with several big plays on both offense and defense for Seeger (7-2 overall).
"Maybe, one of the most emotional plays of my life,'' said Stephen, who was 2-for-2 passing for 109 yards. "It's what you train for your whole life. We have been working six or seven years for a moment like this. We were ready and we knew it was going to come down to making a play.''
But his biggest play — a 78-yard touchdown pass to Rayce Carr with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter — also had a little bit of luck as well as skill.
"Khal said, 'I will get the first down,''' said Seeger coach Herb King about the conversation he had with his offensive unit during a timeout before the third down-and-six play from their own 22. "I said, 'or do you want the touchdown?' One of our other seniors immediately spoke up and said, 'let's go for it and get it in the end zone.'''
So, the Patriots after running multiple off-tackle runs for their quarterback, called another play-action pass. The first time, Stephen hit Carr for a 31-yard gain to set up the go-ahead touchdown for Seeger.
But, unlike the first time, South Vermillion defensive back Thomas Brooks was within a step of Carr, and safety Braden Allen was coming over the top and appeared to be in a perfect position for the interception. Instead the ball went between the two defenders into Carr's hands and when Brooks and Allen collided, there was no one left to stop Carr from reaching the end zone to give Seeger a 20-7 lead.
"It was crazy,'' Stephen admitted. "We had run that off-tackle play over and over. We saw their corner coming up, so we decided to chance it again — the rest is history.''
Did Stephen really think that he could thread that pass between the two defenders?
"I saw him (Allen) after I threw the ball,'' Stephen said. "That's not what you are supposed to do — but it's what happened.''
And while South Vermillion (7-2) was able to comeback to make it 20-14 with 2:48 left on Anthony Garzolini's second touchdown pass of the game to Brooks, Barrett said that play was the defining moment in the matchup of Wabash River Conference rivals.
"Their receiver (Carr) made a great play," Barrett said. "He comes up with it and scores. That's the game really.
"We were there to make the play and we just didn't make it."
In the final minute as South Vermillion, rated No. 9 in the final Associated Press rankings, attempted a desperate, last-chance drive from its own 40 a pair of Seeger senior defensive players, Cade Walker and Jameson Sprague, made big plays to preserve the victory.
Walker applied pressure on Garzolini, who was eventually sacked by junior Brock Thomason on the second-down play and then Sprague finished the contest with his sack on fourth down.
"We got plays when we needed them because we were prepared,'' King said.
Sprague credited Seeger defensive coordinator Scott Moore for putting them in position to make those plays.
"South Vermillion is a really good offensive team and they have a lot of weapons, so we just did our best to play our game and shut them down,'' said Sprague as South Vermillion was held to 213 yards of total offense — 50 in the second half. "At the end, we were playing our prevent defense and it's my job to contain him and not let him scramble. Once he started running, it became about finishing the game. I knew that this could have been my final game of football and I just gave it everything I had.
"This win means the world to our team.''
There were several differences between Friday's game and South Vermillion's 25-15 win over Seeger on Oct. 9 for the Wabash River Conference title.
"Offensively, we scored when we had our chances to score instead of leaving it outside of the end zone,'' said King, noting that the Patriots were 2-for-2 in red-zone touchdowns. "We also won the turnover/takeaway ratio (3-0). Typically when you do that, you are going to win.''
The Patriots also had Carr, a sophomore, and Thomason, a junior, on the field instead of in street clothes on the sideline this time around.
"You definitely saw a difference,'' said Stephen, noting that Carr had six receptions for 148 yards to go along with his play at defensive back.
With the victory, Seeger will now host Cascade, a 6-0 winner over Monrovia, in the sectional semifinals this Friday night. The Cadets (3-7) also avenged a regular-season loss in their first-round victory over the Bulldogs (2-8).
