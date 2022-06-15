DANVILLE — Khal Stephen spent the majority of his high school career as a starting pitcher for the Seeger Patriots.
Like most freshman players at the collegiate level, Stephen was transformed in a reliever during his freshman season with the Purdue Boilermakers.
Even his first two appearances this summer with the Danville Dans, Stephen found himself coming out of the bullpen.
But on Tuesday night, making his first start of the summer, Stephen ‘re-styled’ his game, going seven innings, allowing just two hits, as he combined with Kevin Fee and Landon Tompkins on a two-hit shutout of the Lafayette Aviators 3-0 in Prospect League action at Danville Stadium.
“At Purdue, I had a back-end role out of the bullpen,’’ said Stephen, who earned his league-best third win. “It’s a different game when you are starting, and you have to style it differently.’’
One thing that definitely changes is mental approach.
As a reliever, Stephen could basically go all-out on every batter, not worrying about facing a hitter multiple times.
As a starter with the league’s pitch-count rules, being efficient is important and Stephen needed only 96 pitches — 66 for strikes — to get through seven complete innings.
“He pitched to contact tonight. We have started to preach that to our guys — no fear of contact,’’ Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman said. “We want to create action within three pitches and compete in the zone. We have a good enough defense. We just want our pitchers to compete night-in and night-out in the zone, giving us an opportunity to win a ballgame.’’
In his first two outings this summer, Stephen struck out 18 of the 33 batters he faced.
On Tuesday, the right-hander had just five strikeouts but the other 16 outs came from seven fly balls and six grounders.
“It felt good on my arm that I didn’t have to try to overpower anyone or do anything crazy,’’ he said. “Really pleased with the results, but there are select pitches that I feel like I could have thrown better. But, there is always something to learn from in every outing.’’
It didn’t hurt that Stephen’s performance came in front of his coach from Purdue.
“I knew he was up three, but when you get on the mound, you block out the crowd and lock in on your job,’’ Stephen said. “I think I proved myself pretty well tonight.’’
With the seven shutout innings, Stephen has now held his opponents scoreless for 10.2 innings and it lowed his ERA to a Prospect League best 0.57.
“I think he is one of the top pitchers in this league and I’m glad he is pitching for us,’’ Coleman said. “Khal has a very bright future.
“They were not getting any type of hard contact on him and any time you can do that, you have a great opportunity to win.’’
Stephen did get a little help from his defense in the first inning as left fielder Jonathon Thomas, a returner from the 2021 Danville Dans, made his season debut with a nice diving catch for the first out of the game.
Thomas, who batted .320 last summer with a league-leading 42 stolen bases, also provided Stephen with all the offense he would need with a 2-run single to left in the second inning.
“It’s really nice to be back and hear the home crowd loving me again,’’ said Thomas, a red-shirt freshman at Texas Southern. “It’s always good to come back to a place that you are familiar with and a place that feels like home.’’
And Coleman didn’t waste any time getting Thomas back into the leadoff spot and the outfielder picked up a pair of stolen bases after a leadoff walk in the fifth.
“He led the nation in stolen bases this spring,’’ said Coleman, noting that Thomas had 62 thefts in 53 games for the Tigers. “I’m expecting another big summer from him.
“Hopefully, we can get him on the radar of some Major-League scouts, so that he gets a chance to play at the next level. Because his kind of speed plays, he deserves an opportunity.’’
Thomas acknowledged to being a little anxious in his first at-bat as he popped out on the first pitch he saw from Lafayette starter Drew Switzer (1-1).
“I was ready. I was trying to do something for the crowd,’’ Thomas said.
Kevin Fee and Landon Tompkins got the final six outs for Danville as Tompkins, who was making his season debut, earned the save.
Drake Digiorno, went 2-for-4 with an RBI-single in the seventh inning for the Dans.
With their victory on Tuesday night, Danville moved into sole possession of first place in the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League with an 8-5 record. Lafayette and Illinois Valley are tied for second at 7-5.
The Dans after playing in Terre Haute, Ind., on Wednesday night are back at Danville Stadium on Thursday night for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Rex.
It will be Bark in the Park night at the Danville Stadium with the owners of dogs on leashes (required) getting into the game for $3.
