SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Lately, the NASCAR Cup Series has turned into a head-to-head competition between the Ford of Kevin Harvick and the Toyota of Denny Hamlin.
That was once again the situation during Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With just seven laps remaining in the 160-lap event, it looked like Hamlin and Harvick were going to finish 1-2 for the third straight race but a flat right tire sent Hamlin into the first turn wall, leaving Harvick alone to fend off Matt Kenseth for his second straight Brickyard victory, which included the traditional kissing of the bricks and climbing the fence before an empty grandstand.
“This is like living out your childhood dream — being able to race and win here,’’ said Harvick after winning his third overall Brickyard 400. “This is a little bit surreal. I kind of have to just laugh about it, thinking back to all of those times that you told somebody that you were going to go win the Indy 500, race IndyCars, whatever the case may be. Now, you’re in a stock car, 20 years into your career, still going strong.
“This is a great place to race, and something I look forward to every year.’’
While Hamlin had a tire issue in the final laps there were no such troubles for Harvick.
“We had great tire wear today,’’ said Harvick, who drives for Stewart-Haas Racing. “I was able to really push my car hard... We still never got the handling 100 percent, but I was able to push (Hamlin) a little bit harder during that last run than I had been before.
“We knew they were close on tire wear.’’
Hamlin, who was looking to add a Brickyard title to his win at the Daytona 500 this year, was in the perfect position to pick up his fifth victory of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.
“It’s just — it’s tough,’’ Hamlin said. “I hate it for the FedEx team. It was just kind of like playing roulette. If it (the tire) stays together or not; and mine didn’t.’’
With his 53rd career victory, Harvick moves within one of tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty for 11th on the all-time career victory list and he is now tied with Hamlin with four wins this season. As a matter of fact, Harvick and Hamlin have combined for seven of the 12 victories since the NASCAR season restarted in mid-May at Darlington.
Joey Logano (2 wins), Brad Keselowski (2), Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are the only other drivers to have won a race this season with just eight events left until the NASCAR Playoffs begin on Sept. 6 in Darlington.
The biggest surprise on Sunday came from the McDonald’s No. 42 Chevy driven by Matt Kenseth, who had his best finish of the year, taking second just 0.743 seconds behind Harvick.
“Our McDonald’s Chevy handled great today — we were really fast,’’ said Kenseth. “If we would have been up front, we would have been hard to beat. I just didn’t have enough speed to get around Kevin.’’
Kenseth, who took over for Kyle Larson when the NASCAR season resumed on May 17th, looked like a past NASCAR champion on Sunday, giving Harvick a run for the money on the race’s final restart.
But it was the second-to-last restart that the 48-year old Kenseth thought was his best chance to get the lead and win his first-ever Brickyard 400.
“We had on four new tires and we were lining up being Denny who was the control car, the leader,’’ Kenseth said. “We had Kevin underneath me and I was able to get around him and clear him for second place. But Kevin had so much speed, he pulled up behind me in the backstretch and pretty much pushed me down the whole straightaway.
“When we got about three-quarters of the way down, he took a left and passed me. There was just no way for me to defend that one.’’
Kenseth’s Chevy was under the direction of Chad Johnson, the North Vermillion graduate, who was also looking for his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win in his home state.
Another car of local interest was the No. 13 Geico Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon, who followed a 13th-place finish in last year’s Brickyard 400 with a 14th-place run on Sunday.
“It was a crazy one, but overall it was a really solid day,’’ Dillon said. “I’m very proud of Matt (Borland) and all of my Germain Racing guys for their hard work.’’
Danville sports agent Doug Barnette is associated with Geico and Germain Racing.
Illinois native Justin Allgaier, subbing for Jimmie Johnson who watched the race on Sunday from his home in Colorado after testing positive for Covid-19, finished 37th. Allgaier was one of six cars involved in a pit road accident that sent Zachary Price, a crewman for Ryan Blaney, to the hospital. Price was treated and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.