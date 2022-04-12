FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For the second time since his senior season ended at Colorado State, former Danville standout Kendle Moore made a huge announcement on social media.
After saying he was “not done yet” on March 25, Moore announced his intentions to join more than 1,200 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play at a high level. I want to give a shoutout to my family and friends for supporting me over the years no matter the situation. I also want to thank coach (Niko) Medved and staff for recruiting me to CSU. I wouldn’t have been here without their support. I appreciate the Ram Family for all the love and for making me feel at home these past 4 years. After talking with my parents and weighing my options, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility as a grad transfer. Thank you Colorado State,’’ he wrote on social media.
In his four seasons at Colorado State, Moore played in 120 games with the Rams — starting 119 including this year’s NCAA Tournament contest against Michigan in Indianapolis.
He finished his career in the top-20 of eight statistical categories with the Rams: second in steals (153), third in games started (119), fourth in 3-pointers made (172), sixth in 3-pointers attempted (472), seventh in minute played (3,425), tied for ninth in games played (120), 11th in steals per game (1.3) and 15th in assists (250). Moore also ranks 28th in career scoring with 1,036 points.
Moore, who originally signed with Drake and coach Medved in the fall of 2017, was granted his release in the spring of 2018 so that he could follow Medved to Colorado State.
“It was a very difficult decision … I want to view all of my options and see everything clearly,’’ said Moore back in 2018.
When he signed in November of 2017, Moore chose Drake over offers from Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola of Chicago, Toledo along with William & Mary.
Colorado State had three 20-win seasons in the four years that Moore played for the Rams. They had a 62.6 winning percentage (77-46) and Colorado State made three postseason appearances including its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.
Moore, who was a two-time Commercial-News Player of the Year, capped his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Danville boys basketball history with 1,732 points, passing Mike Drews on Feb. 9, 2018.
The slashing point guard also led the Vikings to a regional championship in 2017 and the outright Big 12 Conference crown in 2018. He was also an all-state selection in both of those seasons.
Moore is the third former basketball player from Danville to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining former Schlarman girls basketball standouts Anaya Peoples (Notre Dame) and Sidney Gouard (Oakland).
