DANVILLE — There is a real simple philosophy about scoring runs in baseball.
Get them on. Get them over. And get them in.
When it comes to the final step in that process, the Danville Dans seemingly have the perfect weapon — Keenan Taylor.
The third baseman from Butler University and Westfield, Ind., took over the Prospect League lead in RBIs on Thursday night, driving in four runs as the Danville Dans improved to 3-1 this week with a 11-4 triumph over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at a soggy Danville Stadium.
"He is an RBI machine,'' said Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman. "When we get our first two guys on base, it puts him in a position to drive in runs.''
In Thursday's victory, Taylor drove home his first two runs with a two-run homer to left in the first inning off of Illinois Valley starter Demian White.
He added another RBI in the third inning with a sacrifice fly.
And his final run driven home came in the eighth on a single.
Taylor has now driven in 33 runs in 24 games played this summer. West Virginia's Pat Mills is second with 32 RBIs.
"That's more of a product of the people batting in front of me getting on base,'' said a very modest Taylor. "I'm just doing my job.''
Is it really that simple?
"Oliver Dunn, who played here earlier this summer, had a great saying that 'baseball is about doing your job.' I'm confident when guys like Danny (Becerra), Kobe (Andrade), Angelo (Peraza) or whoever gets on third base, that I will do my job and get them home,'' Taylor said. "They have done their jobs by getting on base and it's my job to get them home.''
As evident by Thursday's game, Taylor can drive home runs a number of ways.
His sacrifice fly in third was his seventh this season. That leads the Prospect League and the next closest batter had three.
"That's kind of the goal when you get a runner on third with less than two outs,'' Taylor said. "I'm trying to hit a fly ball to the outfield because I know, with our speed, that will score the run.''
Taylor was just part of the Dans successful offensive night against the Pistol Shrimp.
Cooper McMurray and Dustin Allen each had three hits in the contest, while right fielder Javon Fields had a big two-run single in the four-run fifth inning for Danville, which improves to 16-9.
"Coach (Jeff) Wetzler was going over some of our team numbers before the game. We are in the top half of the league in nearly every offensive statistic,'' said Taylor as the Dans are averaging 6.5 runs per contest and Thursday was their fifth game with double digit runs. "All of our guys are swinging it well. I feel that is a product of being focused and consistent at the plate.''
Starting pitcher Nick Constantine, when went 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored as the designated hitter for the Dans, was the benefactor of that run support.
Making his first start this summer, the right-hander, who has also played on the infield for Danville, went into the fourth inning, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out four.
"Actually, I haven't started a game since my junior year of high school,'' said Constantine, who is a freshman from Western Kentucky. "It's always fun to get on the bump and it was a good time tonight.''
Constantine had thrown 8.1 innings in four relief appearances for the Dans, but he admitted that it's different getting the starting nod.
"I like being a starter because you are the one controlling the game,'' he said. "I feel like it's the best position on the field.''
The only thing that Constantine would have changed was the length of his outing.
"I wanted to go longer,'' he said. "Hopefully, the next time, I can make it through five innings.''
Coleman said starting Constantine was by design as the Dans tried to change some things up.
"We wanted to get four innings out of him and then turn it over to our bullpen,'' he said. "Nick set the tone and we got some runs early. It was a good night all-around.''
Especially considering how much rain fell during the day on Thursday, resulting in a more than 1-hour delay of the start.
"I have to compliment our guys on getting here early in the afternoon to get the tarp on the field,'' Coleman said. "We expected to play and we did. Fortunately, we finished it off with a win at home.''
Danville remains a half-game behind the Lafayette Aviators (16-8) for first place in the Wabash River Division with only six days left in the first half of the Prospect League season. The first-half champion earns a berth into the playoffs and will host the single-game playoff with the second-half winner.
