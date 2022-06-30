DANVILLE — Every baseball player has their own walk-up song.
A year ago, the patrons at Danville Stadium got real used to hearing "I Walk the Line," by Johnny Cash.
It was the selection of Prospect League All-Star Keenan Taylor, who batted .333 with 4 home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs for the Dans.
On Tuesday night, Taylor returned to Danville Stadium, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, but his second game with the team on Wednesday night, looked a lot like the 2021 version of Taylor.
The third baseman, who played this past spring at Parkland College, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Danville Dans moved another step closer to the first-half title in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division with a 14-4 triumph over the Champion City Kings at Danville Stadium.
Taylor had run-scoring hits in the first, fifth and sixth innings for Danville, which improved to 19-8 with the victory.
The magic number to clinch the first-half title in the Wabash River Division is 3. Any combination of Danville victories or Terre Haute losses totaling three would give the Dans an automatic playoff berth and the opportunity to host the division playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Taylor wasn't the only member of the 2021 Danville Dans to make an impact on Wednesday's game. Centerfielder Jonathon Thomas went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Danville right-hander Braylon Myers, who improved to 1-0 this summer, after allowing three runs — only two earned — over five innings. The bullpen of Sam Whiting and John Gassler got the final nine outs to secure the victory.
For the complete recap of Wednesday's game, see Saturday's print edition of the Commercial-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.