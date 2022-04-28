CATLIN — Salt Fork junior Kailey Frischkorn was seemingly right where she wanted to be in the bottom of the seventh of tied game with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Frischkorn delivered the game-winning RBI double giving the Storm a come-from-behind 12-11 triumph over the Blue Devils in a non-conference contest at Don Lashmet Complex.
“It’s a good excitement,’’ said Frischkorn of being at plate in a tied game. “It pumps your adrenaline.
“There is a lot of pressure, but you have to realize it’s a good type of pressure.’’
That attitude didn’t surprise Salt Fork coach Kalyn Learnard.
“I don’t think she is a nervous-type of person,’’ Learnard said. “She takes everything head on.
“She is a confident girl.’’
A game-winning hit didn’t seem like a possibly entering the seventh inning as Salt Fork had a 9-4 lead, but Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin strung together eight hits, scoring seven times to take a 11-9 lead.
“That really brought us down, but once we realized that we still had a chance, we just needed to get three outs to get back up to the plate,’’ Frischkorn said. “We just had to move on and make the next play.’’
It also took a couple of big contributions from the bottom part of the lineup for the Storm to even get the opportunity to win it in the bottom of the seventh.
Kenzie Childs and Rozlynn Maring got the inning started when they reached on a walk and a hit by pitch.
After a strikeout, Hadley Pierce came through with an RBI single to score Childs cutting the Blue Devils lead to 11-10.
“The bottom of our lineup really came through and they were hitting strong all game,’’ Frischkorn said.
According to Learnard, that has been a point of emphasis for the Storm (8-8 overall).
“We’ve been trying to find the right people to put at the bottom part of our lineup,’’ said Learnard, noting that Bri Filickskey had a three-run single in the fifth inning. “That was awesome to see those girls making big contributions for us.’’
Sophomore Macie Russell tied the game at 11-11 with a run-scoring single to center setting the stage for Frischkorn.
“Our 1 through 9 (hitters) really hit well all game for us,’’ Learnard said. “I was still confident heading into the bottom of the seventh and they came through.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Terry McCord admittedly had mixed emotions.
“It was really nice seeing us get the energy up for the top half of the seventh,’’ he said. “We came back, hit the ball well and got the lead.
“But, when you make as many errors and walk as many people as we did … and you don’t have that energy and teamwork from the beginning — you are not going to win a game.’’
McCord said he saw two different Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin teams on the field.
“I can’t explain it,’’ he said. “I wish I knew how a team that works so hard like we did in the top of the seventh, doesn’t make the effort in the field in the bottom of the seventh.
“We are much better than how we played tonight.’’
The Blue Devils (8-7 overall) was led by Raeghan Dickison with three hits and three RBIs, while Ella Myers, Mikayla Cox, Draycee Nelson and Natalie Clapp each chipped in with a pair of hits.
Brynlee Keeran led the Salt Fork offense with three hits and four RBIs, while Russell finished with four hits and Frischkorn had three.
Wednesday’s contest was the first head-to-head meeting between father and daughter, as Megan McCord, daughter of Terry McCord, is an assistant coach at Salt Fork.
“It’s always fun competing against someone you know so well,’’ said Learnard. “Both of them are very competitive and that’s why I like have Megan on my staff.
“Hopefully, they can go home and have a good dinner tonight.’’
The two teams will meet again on May 6 in Alvin. That will be the official conference contest between the Storm and the Blue Devils.
