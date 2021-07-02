TILTON — Caleb Ochs struck out nine and Hayden Prunkard drove home three as the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers defeated Shelby County 6-3 in the TB24 Tournament at Gruber Park.
The Junior Speakers, who improved to 6-1, broke open a 1-1 tie with a five-run third inning.
Prunkard, who drove home Danville's first run with a first inning sacrifice fly, delivered a two-run single in the third inning, giving the Junior Speakers a 3-1 lead.
Danville added two more runs on wild pitches sandwiched around an RBI single by Alex Funk.
That was more than enough offense for Ochs, who gave up two runs in the fourth inning.
Landon Haurez, who was 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, got the final two outs in the sixth inning for the Junior Speakers.
Conlon Moore led the Post 210 Junior Speakers offense with three singles and two runs scored while Drew Wichtowski went 2-for-3.
With the victory, the Danville Junior Speakers are 1-0 in the Frank Atwood Pool, while Shelby County falls to 1-1 along with Crawfordsville (Ind.). Morris is 0-1 going into Saturday's action.
The Junior Speakers will face Morris at 2 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. contest against Crawfordsville. If they finish either first or second in their pool, the Junior Speakers will advance to Sunday's semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
