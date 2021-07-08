TILTON — Avenging a previous loss can be so much fun.
The Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers enjoyed that feeling on Thursday with a 5-3 triumph over the Terre Haute Post 346 junior squad at Gruber Park.
Run-scoring doubles in the sixth inning by Drew Wichtowski and Hayden Prunkard of the Junior Speakers broke a 3-3 tie between the teams.
Wichtowkski had a big day at the plate for Post 210, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Karson Stevenson earned the victory in relief as he entered the contest in top half of the sixth with the bases loaded and two outs. Stevenson got out of the jam when Terre Haute's Aiden Napier popped out to Post 210 second baseman Zach Russell to keep the game tied at 3-3.
In the seventh inning, Stevenson retired the first two batters he faced before hitting Terre Haute's Sam Glotzbach with a 2-1 offering.
Post 210 catcher Braxton Waller, who was 0-for-1 with two walks, secured the final out and the victory when he threw out Glotzbach trying to steal second.
The Junior Speakers, who lost at Terre Haute 9-6 on Tuesday, improve to 8-4 with Thursday's victory.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 5, Terre Haute 3
Terre Haute`000`003`0`—`3`5`1
Danville`020`012`x`—`5`6`1
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Logan Nicoson. Two or more hits — Danville: Drew Wichtowski 2. 2B — Terre Haute: Nicoson. Danville: Wichtowski, Alex Funk, Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — Terre Haute: Ty Stultz, Dru Long. Danville: Wichtowski 3, Prunkard.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 8-4 overall.
