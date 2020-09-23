DANVILLE — Consistent improvement is something that every coach and athlete strives for during the season.
Danville sophomore Josie Hotsinpiller is well on her way during the prep girls tennis campaign this fall, as she improved to 5-0 in both singles and doubles competition on Tuesday to help the Vikings claim a 7-2 triumph over the Champaign Centennial Chargers at the Danville Tennis Center.
"Josie has really been playing well for us,'' said Danville coach Kathy Houpt, who acknowledged beating a Big 12 Conference rival was important. "This was our first win over a conference opponent and a 7-2 victory is always a good day.''
Hotsinpiller, who hasn't even lost a set in her 10 matches, was more focused on the team aspect of Tuesday's win than any individual accomplishment.
"We really worked together as a team more and we talked a lot during the match,'' she said as the Vikings won their third straight dual to improve to 3-2 overall. "I really think that helped us get this win.''
But, how does communicating help players during individual matches?
"Knowing how your teammates are doing can pump you up and get you ready for the next point,'' Hotsinpiller said. "You definitely don't want to let your teammates down, but you also don't feel like everything is on your shoulders.''
Houpt acknowledged that her goal for Tuesday was to have a lead after the six singles matches and then close it out with a sweep in the three doubles matches.
Danville followed their coach's plans perfectly.
The Vikings won four out of six in singles and they capped the contest with wins in all three matches in doubles, including an 8-7 win by the No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin just before complete darkness swept over the courts at the Danville Tennis Center.
"It's important to finish strong because all of these matches count toward the seeding for the conference tournament,'' Houpt said.
And how did she feel about the whole day?
"It was great because we all saw things to work on this week. We also saw some really good things and improvement,'' she said. "Ava (Towne) was upset after a loss in singles, but she bounced back and played a great doubles match. Kedzie (Griffin) was upset after a loss in singles, but she bounced back and played a good doubles match. Lexi (Ellis) was doing some of the things that we have been working on in practice.
"I'm seeing things come together.''
Hotsinpiller admits a big reason that this team is playing so well together is the fact that they have been playing together for so long.
"We have all been playing here at the Danville Tennis Center over the years and we knew each other before we starting playing high school tennis,'' she said. "We are just growing more as teammates with every match.''
Next up for Danville is another Big 12 Conference opponent as the Vikings will travel to Thursday to Urbana to play the Tigers at 4 p.m.
