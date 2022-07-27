DANVILLE — Birmingham-Southern baseball coach Jan Weisberg sent right-handed pitcher Josh Leerssen to the Danville Dans this summer in the hopes that he could learn and develop into a better pitcher next year for the Panthers.
Weisberg, who has a 472-182-1 record in 17 seasons at Birmingham-Southern, knew first-hand what Leerssen was going to experience this summer as he is played for the Danville Dans 25-plus years ago.
"Coach told me before the summer started that this was a good league and I would get to see some really good hitters,'' Leerssen said. "He said I would be treated well up here and the fans were awesome.
"He was right.''
It also doesn't hurt that Leerssen has been one of the best pitchers in the Prospect League this summer.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Sandy Springs, Ga., lowered his ERA to 0.61 on Tuesday night with six shutout innings as the Danville Dans defeated the Alton River Dragons 10-0 before 3,627 at Danville Stadium on a Two-Buck Tuesday.
"It started with Josh on the mound,'' Danville manager Eric Coleman said. "He set the tone.''
Leerssen, who improved to 5-0 this summer, has only allowed 1 unearned run in his last 20.1 innings and in nine outings this summer, no team has scored more than 1 run off him.
"That's a testament to him and his work ethic, and that's why Birmingham-Southern sent him here,'' Coleman said. "They know that our program is all about development and getting them better for the next baseball season.
"I hope he can go back to Birmingham-Southern and be a weekend guy for them and help them win a National Championship.''
This past spring for the Panthers, Leerssen had a good spring season. He was 4-1 with a 7.04 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 50 walks in 53.2 innings.
The right-hander is still getting his strikeouts with 63 in 44.0 innings, but his walk total is down to 16 and he has allowed just 22 walks.
"I have really learned how I like to pitch,'' Leerssen said. "I didn't have the best spring, but coming up here has given me the opportunity to learn how I like to pitch and how I like to attack hitters. I've also had a lot of success doing it.
"This was a much-needed summer for me. I've been able to find my groove and I plan on carrying this over to next spring.''
Not bad for a kid that plays at an NCAA Division III (non-scholarship) program in Alabama and he has faced multiple NCAA Division I and Division II batters over the course of the summer.
"It's been awesome getting to see some guys that are a little better than the hitters I faced this past spring,'' Leerssen said. "It's fun to see guys from different levels, especially facing the Division I guys and pitching against them.
"That's something that we really don't get the chance to see at Birmingham-Southern.''
But, how does he approach the guys from the different levels?
"I just throw my game and I've had success doing that so far,'' he said. "But, I really do appreciate seeing guys from all over the country and getting the opportunity to pitch against them.''
Leerssen isn't the first Birmingham-Southern pitcher to have success in Danville.
Ryan Gaines (2015), Kyle Royalty (2014), Miles Nordgren and Blake Stevens (2013) have also had very successful summers with the Danville Dans.
"Birmingham-Southern has always been very good to the Danville Dans,'' Coleman said. "Josh is showing that he can play with the big boys.''
In Tuesday's outing, Leerssen threw six scoreless innings, holding the River Dragons to just two singles, while walking none and striking out a season-high 12 batters.
"I've had a lot of fun and I feel like I've been pitching pretty well, so that is an added bonus,'' said Leerssen, who was named the Prospect League Pitcher of the Week back in June and could be up for the honor again this week.
While Leerssen was mowing down the River Dragons, his teammates was providing him with more than enough offense with a 2-run first inning, a 3-run third, a 3-run fourth and a 2-run sixth.
"Our guys are still a little salty about getting run-ruled at home by Burlington,'' said Coleman of his team's last loss (16-5) on July 16th at Danville Stadium.
Since that game, the Dans, who have the Prospect League's best record at 37-10, has won seven straight, taking a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Terre Haute Rex.
Most of the offensive damage for Danville was done by the top three guys in the lineup.
Leadoff hitter Drake Digorno went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored three runs. Carlos Vasquez, who batted second, was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. While Keenan Taylor went 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs.
The Danville Dans had a scheduled off day on Wednesday before hosting the Clinton LumberKings in a two-game series on Thursday and Friday at Danville Stadium.
