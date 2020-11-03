INDIANAPOLIS – Jordan Wilkins always has allowed his play to do the talking.
The third-year Indianapolis Colts running back has never spoken louder than he did Sunday.
Wilkins got the “hot hand” during a 41-21 road victory against the Detroit Lions, received a season-high 20 carries and rushed for a career-high 89 yards. That included an early fourth quarter touchdown that restored the Colts’ two-score lead and the 2-point conversion that followed.
It was an eye-opening effort from a player who has forged a career out of exceeding expectations in limited opportunities.
“Jordan did a great job when he got in and got his opportunity, just like Jordan Wilkins has done for the three years that I’ve been here and the three years he’s been here,” Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “I feel like he always takes advantage of his opportunities. So I was excited about what he did (Sunday) and what he was able to do. I look forward to continuing to grow in that area in the run game.”
That’s been a season-long aim for Indianapolis.
With the loss of home-run hitter Marlon Mack during the first half of the season opener at Jacksonville, the Colts have struggled to develop any consistency on the ground. Through seven games, Indianapolis ranks last in the NFL with an average of 3.5 yards per carry, and rookie Jonathan Taylor leads the team with just 389 yards.
Taylor was stuffed by the Lions’ defense Sunday, carrying 11 times for just 22 yards, and the Colts increasingly turned to Wilkins.
He was on the field in the fourth quarter when the ground game got a jump start and helped Indianapolis run out the clock. It doesn’t make up for the ugly raw numbers everywhere else, but Indianapolis hopes it’s something to build on.
“We were able to be patient with the run and get things going later on and still get 120 yards against a team that in the previous two games had given up 40 and 60 yards on the ground,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I thought when we needed to run the ball late, we did that and did it well. But we have to get better. There is no question, and I believe we will.
“We’re going up against a team this week who is obviously extremely stingy against the run. It will be a good challenge for us.”
The Baltimore Ravens visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with the seventh-ranked overall run defense. But Baltimore ranks 17th with an average of 4.4 yards surrendered per carry, suggesting there could be opportunities to make plays.
That’s where Wilkins has done some of his best work.
He’d been quiet in 2020 prior to the game at Detroit. The 89 rushing yards represent nearly half his season total (183), and he’s still averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. But he has Indianapolis’ longest run of the season (22 yards) and deserves the chance to build on last week’s success.
Reich and Sirianni reiterated their faith in all three running backs this week and said they will continue to rotate the ball carriers to take advantage of matchups and hot streaks.
That’s fine with Wilkins.
He’s never known it any other way.
“Really, it’s just about waiting for my turn,” Wilkins said. “I don’t think anybody on our team is a selfish type player. We have a great backfield from the top to the bottom. So whenever my number’s called, I just try to do the best I can to fill in for whoever’s been in there and make plays.
“So that’s kind of how my career’s been going so far. I never know when I’m gonna be in there, but I just gotta stay ready.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts re-signed wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the practice squad Tuesday and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
