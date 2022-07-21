DANVILLE — Jonathon Thomas of the Danville Dans got the call that every baseball player dreams about right before taking the field on Tuesday against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.
The Washington Nationals had selected Thomas, a junior outfielder from Texas State, with the 561st pick in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.
"It was nerve wracking,'' said Thomas., who wasn't sure about playing in Tuesday's 15-4 win over the Lucky Horseshoes.
But, there was no doubt in his mind that he was going to play in Wednesday's game against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Stadium.
"I had to end my Dans career in Danville,'' said Thomas, who played for the Dans this year and last year.
And just like he started his run with the Dans, Thomas went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base as Danville defeated Illinois Valley 7-1 before a sparse crowd of 348 at Danville Stadium.
"I had to take it all in,'' Thomas said. "My last win with the Dans and my last game playing with a great bunch of teammates.''
Somewhat fittingly, Thomas led off the bottom of the first with an infield single. He stole second base, it was his 21st steal of this season and his 63rd in 62 Prospect League games. Thomas advanced to third on a groundout by Drake Digorno and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chase Vinson.
"That's the Dan way,'' Thomas said. "I came in playing that style of baseball and I leave here playing the exact same way.''
Danville manager Eric Coleman saw three of his former Danville Dans selected this week in the MLB Draft with right-handed pitcher Hayden Birdsong from Eastern Illinois selected in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kelley from Mercer University going in the 12th round to the Texas Rangers joining Thomas.
"It was good to send Johnathon out like that,'' he said. "He's been a two-year guy with me and I'm so proud of him.
"Our goals are all about development — moving guys onto the next level and if we do that, the winning takes care of itself.''
And that is something that this group of Danville Dans have been doing very well over the past two weeks.
After seeing it's 10-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night, the Dans have come back with back-to-back wins this week as they improve to 32-10 overall and 11-1 in the second half of the Prospect League season.
"Burlington came in and beat the crap out of us,'' said Danville third baseman Keenan Taylor of his team's 16-5 loss in six innings to the Bees on Saturday night. "You kind of feel invincible with a 10-game win streak … the loss brought us back down to Earth and we've come back to win these last two games.''
But, that came after the Dans had games cancelled on Sunday at home against Burlington and on Monday at the Cape Catfish.
"When you lose, you want to get to winning as soon as possible,'' Taylor said. "It left a bad taste in our mouth and we were ready to get back out there.
"We didn't want to have a streak doing in the wrong direction.''
Taylor, who actually sat out of Tuesday's win at Springfield, responded with three hits, including a 2-run homer in the sixth inning.
"Nights off seem to help me, for sure,'' said Taylor. "I came back mentally refreshed.''
Coleman admitted that he wanted to Taylor to sit back and watch a game.
"It was good for him to see that game last night,'' Coleman said. "He came back with a vengeance and hit the ball well.''
It was more than enough offense for Danville pitchers Parker Carlson, Sam Whiting and Colby Downard. That trio combined for nine strikeouts while holding Illinois Valley to just 1 run on six hits.
Carlson, who struck out seven in five innings, improved his record to 4-0 this summer.
"It was pitch count again, we want to keep it low for him,'' said Coleman as Carlson was limited to 80 pitches. "That's something we have talking about with Auburn. Parker is one of the best pitchers in this league. He throws strikes and competes in the zone.
"He didn't have his best stuff tonight, but it was good enough to get us the win.''
Taylor, who is also a two-year guy with the Dans, was extremely pleased to see Thomas drafted on Tuesday.
"I'm beyond happy for Jonathon,'' Taylor said. "I think the Nationals are getting a great dude, most important, and he is a heck of a baserunner. I think he could run for the major-league team right now.''
Seeing a couple former teammates, including Thomas, get drafted this week is also inspiring for Taylor.
"It's what you play for to an extent,'' he said. "We all want to continue our playing career and get our name called in the draft.
"Seeing a guy you know get to live out his dream is pretty special.''
Thomas, who had an NCAA-leading 62 steals this past spring at Texas State, is planning on signing with the Nationals later this week and begin his professional career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.