WESTVILLE — Three years ago when Westville junior Jasmyn Meeker started playing volleyball for the Tigers, she started playing the setter position — which is basically like being the team's quarterback or point guard.
Over the years, Meeker added to her game while playing travel volleyball.
She started this pandemic spring 2021 volleyball season as a setter and outside hitter on the Westville roster.
But on Tuesday night, her role changed to strictly being an outside hitter for the Tigers because of a couple injuries and Meeker recorded a match-high 12 kills — five coming on back-row sets — as Westville defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-20, 25-17 in an Vermilion Valley Conference contest at Westville High School.
"It's definitely an adjustment, but I'm enjoying it a lot,'' said Meeker. "I think it's helping all of us work together.''
Westville first-year coach Drew Arteaga acknowledged that the Tigers were forced into making some changes.
"We've had some injuries recently that was really affecting our team,'' he said. "We told Jasmyn that we needed her to change her role and she stepped right up for us.
"Part of the reason that she played great tonight was her teammates. We had some great sets for her, but she was dialed in and hitting the ball really well.''
Being part of the offensive attack when she was at the net was expected, but it was her five kills from the back row that seemingly made a difference in the match. Meeker recorded three back-row kills in the first set as the Tigers (3-4 overall, 2-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference) turned a 14-11 deficit into a 22-17 advantage, scoring 11 of 14 points.
"We just started having me hit from the back row,'' Meeker said. "I think it's a more difficult attack, but I have definitely practiced it and I've adjusted to it.
"I really give us another attack to keep the defense on its heels.''
It was something that Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Kim Frasier admitted she hadn't seen this year.
"Normally, she sets when she is in the back row,'' Frasier said. "But, they didn't do their normal lineup.
"Meeker is a good player and it showed tonight.''
The Buffaloes, who fall to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the VVC, wasn't able to regain the lead in the first set and they saw the Tigers score the final four points to win the second set.
"Unfortunately that has been a trend for us this season,'' said Frasier, whose roster has only one senior on it. "We have led in a lot of games this season, but we just can't quite close them out.
"Westville brought its 'A' game and we didn't.''
Meeker believes this victory is a good momentum builder for the Tigers.
"We have lost some girls to injury and that can bring you down,'' she said. "Any win is positive, but we had a new rotation tonight and it worked.''
Arteaga added, "it shows them that we can still play together and we can still win.''
Other statistical leaders for the Tigers were Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Cox with 11 and 8 assists respectively, while senior Halle Douglas had six digs.
Leading the way for Georgetown-Ridge Farm was junior Trinity Collins with six kills, while Makaelyn Lagacy had 14 assists.
At Westville
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF; 20; 17;
Westville; 25; 25
Match Statistics
Kills — Georgetown-Ridge Farm18 (Trinity Collins 6, Gentry Howard 3, Camryen Sloan 2, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Maddelyn Roach 2, Eva Ford 2). Westville 20 (Jasmyn Meeker 12, Rylee Jones 3, Hadley Cox 2, Halle Douglas 1, Makenzie Kantout 1, Desi Darnell 1). Blocks — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Collins 1, Sloan 1). Westville 2 (Kantout 2). Assists — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16 (Lagacy 14, J'lynn Waltz 1, Kendall Roberts 1). Westville 20 (Lydia Gondzur 11, Cox 8, Darnell 1). Aces — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Howard 1). Westville 6 (Gondzur 2, Cox 2, Meeker 1, Jones 1).
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the VVC.
JV Score — Georgetown-Ridge Farm def. Westville 2-0.
