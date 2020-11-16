PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Been there and done that.
Illinois kicker James McCourt drilled a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to give the Fighting Illini a 23-20 triumph over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference contest at SHI Stadium.
But it really wasn’t quite the same as McCourt’s game-winning kick a year ago against Wisconsin.
This time around, the redshirt junior from Parkland, Fla., was coming off missed field goals from 54 and 46 yards — both wide right.
“You can fall down, but you’ve got to be able to bounce back,’’ said McCourt, who made field goals of 24 and 23 yards earlier in the second half. “I didn’t really let it deter me because I knew we still had a chance to win the ballgame.’’
Illinois coach Lovie Smith also didn’t lose faith in his kicker, who had missed the last two games because of COVID-19 contract tracing protocols. McCourt’s roommate is quarterback Brandon Peters, who missed his third straight game because of a positive COVID-19 test.
“It’s tough when you miss a couple field goals, but we have all the confidence in the world in him,’’ said Smith. “We just wanted to get him that opportunity. A lot of things had to happen to get that chance, but we’ve seen him do that before.’’
So, what had to happen to get McCourt a third opportunity at the go-ahead field goal attempt?
After each of McCourt’s misses earlier in the fourth quarter, the Illinois defense went into vintage “Lovie Ball” as they intercepted Rutgers quarterback Noah Vadral twice. The second and third interceptions of the game for the Fighting Illini came from sophomore Devon Witherspoon and senior Nate Hobbs. Senior linebacker Jake Hansen had an interception in the first half.
“When we get those turnovers, it brings energy, it brings juice, it brings momentum,’’ Hobbs said. “We were literally taking the ball away and if we don’t get into the end zone, we’re giving the offense another chance to score — it’s a real game-changer.
“I think we did that today and I want to say that’s why we got the (win).’’
Smith, who has been critical of his team’s defense, admitted he saw progress on Saturday.
“We need to eliminate the big plays, but they continue to fight,’’ Smith said. “We’re heading in the right direction and I saw signs of improvement that we needed to make.’’
Illinois (1-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten) also made some big improvements on the offensive side of the football.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams, making his first collegiate start, rushed for 192 yards, which is the most ever for an Illinois quarterback, breaking the old record set by A.J. Bush.
But Williams didn’t bask too long in the glory as he was also 7-of-18 in the passing game for just 104 yards.
“I got to have the coaches more confident in me throwing the football,’’ said Williams, who ran it 31 times. “We’ll go back to the lab and get better at that to become more complete.’’
As a team, Illinois ran for 341 yards in the contest as sophomore running back Chase Brown, a transfer from Western Michigan, ran for 131 yards on 17 attempts.
“We wanted to run the football,’’ Smith said. “Chase Brown was outstanding, gave you a glimpse of what he can be.
“It’s tough duty for a defense when the quarterback can run like that. Isaiah in his first start to be able to do that, I liked what the offense was able to do.’’
Part of that offensive line on Saturday for Illinois was former Danville standout Julian Pearl at right tackle. Pearl came into the game early in the first quarter when senior Alex Palczewski appeared to suffer a knee injury in the first quarter.
Up next for Illinois is a trip to Lincoln, Neb., to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who beat Penn State 30-23 on Saturday.
Peters is back will he start?
Illinois is expected to welcome back senior quarterback Brandon Peters this week after he missed three straight games following a positive COVID-19 test following the season-opening loss at Wisconsin.
During his Monday press conference, Smith pointed out that the Illini (1-3) have had four different starting quarterbacks this season.
So, who will he start on Saturday at Nebraska?
“What I see is that our starting quarterback that’s been out and he’s available this week,’’ said Smith, referring to Peters, who was the starter against Wisconsin. “That’s a good option. What I also saw is what our other quarterback was able to do this week. Of course, I’m not going to say what our game plan will be. I will say that we have some good options going into this week. That’s what I would say. We’re excited about that.’’
Big Ten honors McCourt, Williams
CHAMPAIGN — On Monday, McCourt and Williams earned Big Ten weekly honors as McCourt was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and Williams was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
It’s the first time that Illinois has earned multiple Big Ten weekly honors since Sydney Brown (defense) and Josh Imatorbhebhe (offense) were selected after last year’s win at Michigan State.
McCourt, who drilled the game-winning 47-yard field goal, was 3-for-5 on field goals in the contest and he made both of his extra points giving him a career-best 11 points.
Williams rushed for 192 yards, a school-record for a quarterback, in his first collegiate state. He also threw for 104 yards.
