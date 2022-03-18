DANVILLE — Dakota County Tech playing without two of its leading scorers found a way to keep its season alive with a 74-71 victory over SAU Tech in a consolation bracket contest of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Blue Knights leading scorer Manny Montgomery was limited to just two minutes because of a knee injury suffered in the first round and guard Ronnell Porter was out for his second game because of an NJCAA suspension. That left Dakota County Tech with only seven players.
Janeir Harris scored 17 of his game-high 29 points for the Blue Knights, while sophomore Matho Ojullu, who had scored only 26 points on the season, finished with 16 points.
The SAU Tech Rockets, who finished seventh in the 2021 National Tournament, were led by Donovan Vickers with 23, followed by Allen Taylor with 14, Treyon Johnson had 11 and Montevious Dismuke chipped in with 10.
