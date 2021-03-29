DANVILLE — Sophomore Day'Len Davis-Williams scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Danville Area Community College Jaguars to an 85-77 victory over the Rend Lake College Warriors on Sunday at the Mary Miller Gymansium.
Davis-Williams, a former standout at Danville High, was an impressive 13-of-17 from the field and he also had a game-high 7 rebounds for the Jaguars, who extended their win streak to four straight. His previous career-best was 24 points on March 11 against Parkland College.
The Jaguars, who are now 6-9 on the abbreviated pandemic season, shot 56.4 percent in the victory, including 62.8 percent (27-of-43) inside of the 3-point arc.
Freshman Drew Reifsteck, a former standout at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, also had a big game for DACC with 10 points and a game-high nine assists.
Other players in double figures for the Jaguars included Lewis Richards (19), Kameron Barnett (17) and Ahmoni Weston (10).
Up next for DACC is the NJCAA Division II District Tournament, between Regions 16 and 24. Two berths to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, to be held on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, will be available. Pairings, dates and times for the games will announced on Wednesday.
At Mary Miller Gymnasium
Danville Area Community College 85, Rend Lake 77
Rend Lake (77) — Courtland Soll 9-14 5-7 23, Cawhan Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Blake McKay 5-9 0-0 15, Kane Hixenbaugh 1-2 0-0 2, Ian Reith 1-2 3-4 5, Darius Jones 6-10 2-2 16, Jake Schadegg 3-3 0-0 8, Terry Pelczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-48 10-13 77.
Danville Area (85) — Tyshay Epps 0-3 0-0 0, Drew Reifsteck 3-8 4-6 10, Lewis Richards 7-12 4-5 19, Day'Len Davis-Williams 13-17 3-3 29, Veljko Culbrk 0-1 0-0 0, Kameron Barnett 5-6 4-5 17, Ahmoni Weston 3-5 4-4 10, David Gorman 0-3 0-0 0, Raymond Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-55 19-23 85.
Rend Lake; 37; 40; —; 77
DACC; 43; 42; —; 85
3-pointers — Rend Lake 9-16 (McKay 5-9, Jones 2-2, Schadegg 2-2, Soll 0-1, Hixenbaugh 0-1, Reith 0-1). DACC 4-12 (Barnett 3-3, Richards 1-3, Epps 0-2, Reifsteck 0-1, Culibrk 0-1, Gorman 0-2). Rebounds — Rend Lake 23 (Reith 5, Soll 3, Jones 3, Smith 2, McKay 2, Henderson 2, Hixenbaugh 1, Schadegg 1, TEAM 4). DACC 24 (Davis-Williams 7, Epps 4, Richards 4, Barnett 3, Weston 3, Reifsteck 2, Gorman 1). Assists — Rend Lake 15 (Smith 6, Soll 5, Reith 2, Hixenbaugh 1, Schadegg 1). DACC 17 (Reifsteck 9, Davis-Williams 4, Richards 2, Weston 2). Turnovers — Rend Lake 18, DACC 10. Steals — Rend Lake 4 (Smith 1, McKay 1, Reith 1, Jones 1). DACC 9 (Weston 3, Reifsteck 2, Barnett 2, Richards 1, Culibrk 1). Total fouls — Rend Lake 18, DACC 14.
Records — Rend Lake 6-7 overall. Danville Area Community College 6-9 overall.
