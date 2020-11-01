VINCENNES, Ind. — The final cross country event for the Danville Area Community College team was the NJCAA Region 24 meet hosted by Vincennes University on Saturday.
In the men's race, sophomore Cameron Helka led the way for the Jaguars with a ninth-place finish in a time of 30 minutes, 00.8 seconds. He was followed across the line by freshman teammate Ricky Oakley, whose time was 30:13.3.
Other runners for DACC were Lenox Li (30:37.2) in 13th, Ethan Barnes (33:29.2) in 19th, Michael Moreman (33:47.9) in 20th, David Enjambre (34:19.1) in 23rd and Ben Dowers (40:08.9) in 27th.
DACC was fourth in the team standings with 71 points, as Heartland Community College claimed the Region 24 title with Vincennes taking second and Kaskaskia College claiming third.
In the women's race, freshman Grace Davis was the top finisher for the Lady Jaguars as she was 14th in a time of 22:56.3. Also running for DACC was sophomore Madison Bilstad, who was 23rd with a time of 26:50.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.