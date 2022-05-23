OXFORD, Ala. — Advancing to the National Tournament is the goal of every NJCAA Division II team.
For the second time in program history, the Danville Area Community College Jaguars have qualified for the 16-team, double-elimination tournament. This year's event will be held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
So, how are the Lady Jaguars, seeded 13th, approaching their first-round game against the fourth-seeded Murray State Aggies of Tishomingo, Okla.
"It the same as we have approached things all year,'' said DACC coach Matt Cervantes. "I don't think the situation changes in terms of how we prepared just because it's the National Tournament. I think we have to do what we do. We are going to treat this like we are going to play some softball.
"Yes, it's a great opportunity that we get to extend our season and be in the position that we are in, but we don't change our approach. We are here to play softball and get after it.''
DACC (43-13) advanced to the national tournament with a pair of wins over St. Louis Community College in the Central District B championship series on May 14.
The Lady Jaguars, who have won 12 of their last 14, are led offensively by center fielder Ashlynn McPeak, who was the co-Region 24 Player of the Year. McPeak is batting .409 with six homers and a team-high 51 RBIs. She also leads DACC with 33 stolen bases, while Kaitlyn Loewenstein and Baylee Parker are next with 31 thefts.
As a team, the Lady Jaguars have stolen 183 bases — the most for any NJCAA Division II softball team.
"We just need to play our type of softball,'' Cervantes said. "We have talked all week of how we want to present ourselves.
"I think we are pretty loose and ready to go.''
Cervantes admits that he hasn't really tried to dive too deeply into his team's first-round opponent.
"Obviously, every team is going to be good,'' he said. "They found a way to get here, so they are going to do things that make them successful.
"My girls don't know a whole lot and I'm not going to, because every time I've done that, we tend to make the moment too much of what it is. We just need to put our heads down and play. We seem to play our best softball when we do that.''
The Aggies (45-9) feature one of the top-10 offenses in NJCAA Division II softball as they average 8.9 runs per contest. Murray State is led by freshman Abby Beck, who hit .422 with 8 homers and 58 RBIs this spring.
"I think we are a good pitching team,'' said Cervantes, whose team's ERA is 2.38.
DACC has multiple options to start in the circle in today's game as Raven Morrison was 21-4 with 1.50 ERA while Alexia Ham was 12-6 with a 3.59 ERA. The Jaguars could also throw either Kyleigh Weller (7-3, 2.44) or Makenzie Legg (3-0, 2.05).
Murray State, ranked No. 7 in the final NJCAA Division II Poll, figures to counter with either Alexa Hoskins (11-4, 1.83) or Ileana Lucio (13-2, 1.90).
Today's game is tentatively set for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on NJCAA.TV
With win, DACC will advance to play the winner of the first-round contest between Northwest Mississippi Community College (35-13) and Jackson College (34-12) on Wednesday.
"We are going to take it day-by-day,'' Cervantes said. "We don't want to let the moment get too big. We will be ready to play when it's time to go.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.