DANVILLE — Adjusting and adapting are key words for the Danville Area Community College softball team this season.
Without a spring trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. this season, the Lady Jaguars have had to rely on good weather over the past few weeks to prepare for the start of the 2021 season.
Things good off to a great start for DACC with a pair of wins over Kishwaukee College on Monday, but the Lady Jaguars dropped a pair of games with eighth-rated Kirkwood Community College on Wednesday, 7-2 and 14-9, at Winter Park in Danville.
"Normally, we use our spring trip to work on our communication skills and gets things set offensively, defensively and with our pitching,'' DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. "This year, we've been very fortunate that we've had time outside for practice and we've been able to get some games in this week.''
The one thing that Cervantes has seen from this year's version of the Jaguars is depth.
In Monday's sweep of Kishwaukee, DACC has 14 different players record at least one hit.
"I think we are going to be able to produce offense up and down our lineup this year,'' Cervantes said. "I think we have a lot of interchangeable players and we expect all 21 of our girls to contribute in some way for us.''
Leading the way on Monday were freshman Ashlyn McTaggert, Kaitlyn Loewenstein along with sophomore Kelly Smith, who in her third season with the program because of lost season last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loewenstein is a former standout at Danville, while McTaggert played at Lafayette Jeff and Smith is from LeRoy.
"Kelly Smith was an All-American as a freshman and she hit .500 for us during the 2019 season,'' Cervantes said. "Having her back is big for our team, as is having Hailee Gifford back for this season.
"Our sophomores, Smith and Gifford, have done a really good job as leaders this season.''
Which hasn't been easy during the pandemic.
"We haven't had a lot of face-to-face team bonding moments, as we try to maintain social distancing, but those two have made sure that everyone on the team connects together,'' said Cervantes, who pointed out that his team has done well in the classroom. "Our success, on and off the field, is a director reflection of their leadership.''
The offense isn't the only place where the Jaguars like their depth.
"I think we have six really solid pitchers. We can go with anyone of them at any point this season,'' Cervantes said. "We're going to use this early part of the season to figure out our strengths and weaknesses.
"I really think this is going to be a fun team to watch.''
Mid-West Athletic Conference teams, Spoon River Community College and Illinois Central College are both rated in the latest NJCAA Division II Poll.
DACC will host Kaskaskia Community College for a 3 p.m. doubleheader next Tuesday at Winter Park. The first conference doubleheader will be Sunday, March 28 in Godfrey against Lewis & Clark Community College.
