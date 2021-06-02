DANVILLE — Actions speak louder than words.
Danville manager Eric Coleman said on Sunday that left-hander Jacob Leger was his closer, even after sophomore-to-be at Alabama blew his first save opportunity.
Leger wound up with his first win on the season when the Dans rallied for a walk-off 6-5 victory against the Aviators.
But on Tuesday night, Coleman once again found himself putting Leger into a one-run game in the ninth inning.
And the lefty retired all three batters he faced, including recording a pair of strikeouts to get his first save of the Prospect League season as the Dans improved to 4-0 with a 2-1 victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp before an announced crowd of 1,866 at Danville Stadium.
"We brought him here for a reason. I didn't bring him to Danville to sit next to me on the bench,'' Coleman said. "There is a reason why he is going to Alabama and the SEC to play with the big boys.
"Sunday was just one of those nights. It's going to happen. It's part of the life for the closer. I told you that I would run him back out there because I have the utmost confidence in him and he proved me right. This was a good win.''
In the true demeanor of a closer, Leger said it wasn't anything special.
"I had a bad night the other night and I was able to bounce back and do my job to help the team win,'' said Leger, who played this spring at Iowa Western Community College. "It's great that the coaches believe in you and put you back out there after a rough night.
"The guys before me Birdie (Hayden Birdsong) and (Kade) Snell threw their butts off. I'm glad that I was able to keep the train moving.''
In all honesty, Tuesday's victory was by-far the best pitching performance of the young season for the Dans as the trio of Birdsong, Snell and Leger combined for 16 strikeouts and no walks.
Birdsong, who is from Mattoon and Eastern Illinois, went five innings, allowing one run on five hits, while Snell, who earned the victory, threw three scoreless frames, allowing just two hits.
"Our pitching staff kept us in this one, throwing those seven scoreless innings after the second,'' said Danville first baseman Cooper McMurray. "They gave us a chance to comeback and we were pretty confident that we could scratch out a couple of runs.''
And that's exactly what the Danville offense did against Illinois Valley pitchers Evan Clark and Jack Feely.
The Dans tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth with a little speed and perfectly placed base hit.
Winston Parke drew a leadoff walk from Clark, who was making his debut for the Pistol Shrimp. Feely then came in to replace Clark and he was greeted with Parke stealing second base. Danville right fielder Ben Higgins singled to center, just out of the reason of Illinois Valley shortstop Chance Resetich, to tie the game at 1-1.
Two innings later, Keenan Taylor reaches on an infield single for the Dans and McMurray follows with a single to right, allowing Taylor to advance to third.
"My goal when I went to the plate was to get him over to third, so that he could score on anything,'' said McMurray, who went 1-for-3.
Logan Kohler, who just joined the Dans on Tuesday, was next and his fielder's choice grounder allowed Taylor to score with the eventual game-winning run.
"It was a real dogfight tonight,'' Coleman said. "We have to battle each and every night.''
With the victory, the Dans remain unbeaten at 4-0 and their lead in the Wabash River Division is now 1.5 games over the Lafayette Aviators, who lost to Terre Haute Rex on Tuesday night.
Up next for Danville is road trip to Peru for a 7:05 p.m. contest against the same Pistol Shrimp at Veterans Memorial Park.
