INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle already feels a kinship of sorts with new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.
He’s seen plenty of video from the 38-year-old over the past two years. In 2018, as head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni installed their scheme, clips of Rivers playing for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers were useful learning tools. A year later, there was more film review as the Colts prepared to meet the Chargers in the season opener.
But Doyle saw more of the quarterback on cross-tape – the film reviewed throughout the season to prepare for opposing defenses each week – because Indianapolis played the entire AFC West in 2019.
All that study time – along with the 16 seasons Rivers has played in a potential Hall of Fame career – has given Doyle a good understanding of the quarterback’s affinity for throwing to tight ends.
And the virtual meetings Indianapolis has been conducted for the last two weeks have allowed Doyle to become more acquainted with the new leader of the offense.
Put it all together, and it leaves the two-time Pro Bowler believing it won’t take long to get on the same page with the new passer.
“I have built a relationship over these meetings, and we’ve texted back and forth, and (I) have gotten to know him a little bit,” Doyle said. “I love hearing him talk during the meetings, and the way he talks ball is really cool. I see it the same way he does, I guess. I don’t know.
“So I feel a little connection there already, and we will just build off of that. Whenever the world is (ready) or what we can do, we will do and build that timing and that connection. But it has been great to have him in meetings, getting to know him and talk to him. So, yeah, it definitely gets me excited to have him here and learn a lot from him.”
It’s been a challenging offseason across the NFL. Facilities remain closed to comply with restrictions surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, and players are spread out across the country.
The league is expected to update teams May 15 on when their headquarters can begin to reopen, and protocols already are being put into place to ensure that process is done as safely as possible.
But it’s still anybody’s guess as to when on-field work will resume. It could be as late as the start of training camp before free agent additions and rookies take their first live snaps with their teammates.
Indianapolis could have a slight edge in that regard because of the familiarity some of its new additions already have with key members of the franchise.
Rivers played the 2013 season with Reich as his quarterbacks coach and 2014-15 with Reich as the offensive coordinator. Sirianni was the Chargers’ offensive quality control coach in 2013, the quarterbacks coach in 2014-15 and the wide receivers coach in 2016-17.
That should allow the quarterback to get up to speed quickly with the offense, and that process already has been moving along swiftly.
But his new teammates already have some familiarity with him because of the film study. The same is true for new tight end Trey Burton, who played with Reich as his offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016-17.
Burton is best known as the player who threw the touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play just before halftime of a Super Bowl 52 victory against the New England Patriots.
He shares some traits in common with Doyle, including entering the league as an undrafted free agent.
One particular highlight stands out to Doyle. Though he didn’t reveal the opponent or game situation, Doyle recalls a “perfect sit route” run by Burton that was a regular on the install tape.
It’s a teaching element for Reich’s scheme and a bonding moment for the tight end room. Doyle continued to follow Burton’s career as he signed with the Chicago Bears and enjoyed a breakout season in 2018 before injuries slowed his ascent last year.
Burton was cut in March, and Indianapolis moved quickly to scoop him up.
“I was always so happy for (Burton),” Doyle said. “Coming from an undrafted guy, I feel like it is its own little fraternity and you root for each other. But I didn’t know him until we signed him and getting to talk to him, he just seems like an awesome dude. So, it’s going to be fun to have him in the room, and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.