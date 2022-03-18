MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Long before tipoff Friday at the Fiserv Forum, Zach Edey stood at the free-throw line calmly putting up attempts while shots from his teammates attacked the rim all around him.
It was a storm of chaos, with Edey as the unblinking eye and proved to be a fitting preview of things to come.
Knowing it had no one who could match up with Purdue’s 7-foot-4 behemoth, Yale determined to hack the big man and make him earn his points at the charity stripe. Edey responded with a remarkable 8-for-10 showing at the foul line, accounting for half of his 16 points in just a little over 19 minutes on the court as the Boilermakers rolled to a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“He’s just – there’s nobody like him in the country,” Bulldogs coach James Jones marveled. “Have you seen anybody in your life as big as he is? Other than (former NBA star) Yao Ming, I’ve seen nobody as big as he is. He’s the second-largest man I’ve ever seen, and he’s really good.
“So, from that standpoint, it’s hard to try to game plan for that because we don’t have a 7-4 guy on campus that we can roll around there and try to defend and go up against. So that obviously makes it difficult. The biggest issue for us was putting him on the foul line and him making free throws.”
Edey wasn’t the only standout at the free-throw line for Purdue (28-7). Jaden Ivey scored a game-high 22 points in a little more than 27 minutes and was 7-of-9 from the foul line. Caleb Furst added 10 points off the bench while going 5-of-6 at the charity stripe, and the Boilermakers were 27-of-33 from the free-throw line overall.
It was a stark contrast to Yale’s 6-of-11 foul-line performance and just one example of how lopsided this contest became.
The Bulldogs’ only lead came on a turnaround jumper by Azar Swain with 13:06 remaining in the first half. It was erased less than 20 seconds later when Furst dunked to put Purdue back in front 17-16.
The lead grew to double digits on a pull-up jumper by Trevion Williams to make it 30-20 with 7:03 remaining in the first half, and the Boilers took a 46-33 advantage into the locker room at halftime after shooting 53.8% from the field (14-of-26) and going 14-for-19 at the free-throw line.
Third-seeded Purdue, which was upset a year ago by No. 13 seed North Texas in the first round, focused on a fast start to keep No. 14 Yale (19-12) from gaining confidence.
The fact six favored teams fell in first-round action Thursday only sharpened the Boilermakers’ focus.
“Everybody’s earned the right to be in this tournament,” Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “Everybody’s really talented and tough, and they’re hard to play against. … We really prepared. We had a lot of respect for those guys. They have a lot of great individual players, and I thought we did a good job just being ready to go from the jump, and I thought we had a good start.
“Jaden played really well. We got some good contribution from everybody, and it propelled us forward. Overall, I thought it was a great team win.”
Ivey and Edey set the table, and Stefanovic slammed the door shut.
Ivey – a likely NBA lottery pick – scored 18 points in the first half and shot 3-of-6 from 3-point range for the game. Edey had 13 points and seven boards at intermission and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
But it was Stefanovic who effectively ended the competitive portion of the afternoon.
His only two baskets of the game came on back-to-back 3-pointers – the second with 15:46 remaining – to give Purdue a 59-39 lead that never dipped below 20 points again.
The Bulldogs were left feeling like they’d been run over by a freight train.
“I mean, they have a 7-4 guy in the middle who shoots 66% from the field and (in) 20 minutes a game averages 15 (points) and eight (rebounds),” Yale guard Jalen Gabbidon said. “On top of that, they have a probable top-five pick guard who came out and was 3-for-6 on 3(-pointers), when that’s not really what he’s known for. On top of that, he’s one of the most athletic players in the country coming downhill.
“So when you combine those two things with the fact they also have a top-five offense in the country, it’s hard to stop.”
Swain led the Bulldogs with 18 points but was just 8-of-19 from the floor and was the only player for his team in double figures. Yale shot just 36.5% from the field (23-of-63) and was 4-of-17 from 3-point range.
That wasn’t nearly enough to challenge a Purdue team with designs on making its first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Next up for the Boilers is sixth-seeded Texas, an 81-73 winner against No. 11 seed Virginia Tech, on Sunday.
For 24 hours, however, Purdue can simply enjoy its first NCAA Tournament win since 2019.
“I felt good just going out there,” Ivey said. “All our guys, we feel like we all had energy. I feel like we all felt the feeling of losing last year (in the) first round. So I felt like all our guys were motivated, and so was I.”
