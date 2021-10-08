INDIANAPOLIS – Trayce Jackson-Davis has been Indiana’s best player each of the last two seasons, leading the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots both years.
But the ultra-talented, All-American forward is taking on a new responsibility as he enters his junior season – a role of team leader.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson made that clear the moment Jackson-Davis decided to return to IU last spring.
“Coach Woodson called me into his office when I said I was coming back,” Jackson-Davis said at Big Ten Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. “The first thing he told me, he said, ‘You’re a team captain.’ So that was really big for me because he already entrusted me with that leadership role.”
For the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis, that has meant taking on a different demeanor as practices have begun in advance of IU’s season-opener Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan.
“My freshman year I didn’t have a say in anything,” Jackson-Davis said. “I just kind of just held my tongue. I felt like last year I did it better, not to the best of my abilities, but I spoke up a lot more in the locker room.
“This year I think I’m taking the full pledge to try to lead guys on our team, especially the younger guys, to do the right thing, make sure everyone of my teammates are good and they can come to me for stuff, just try to be a good teammate and lead by example.”
Jackson-Davis should get opportunities to expand his offensive game in Woodson’s system, which gives frontcourt players the freedom to drift to the perimeter and create for others.
“Coach Woodson, his style is really just pushing the pace, transition offense,” Jackson-Davis said. “Trying to get the ball out, less systematic more motion oriented where guys are playing different positions and going different places on the floor. It’s almost like position-less basketball. That’s been a big adjustment for me, especially being in a system offense last year. Just catching the ball and being able to make plays instead of dribble and hand it off or do something of that nature. But I think me and my teammates have gotten used to it pretty well.”
To thrive in Woodson’s system, Jackson-Davis has continued to work on some of his weaknesses, which include perimeter shooting and finishing with his right hand. Jackson-Davis has yet to attempt a 3-pointer in two seasons with the Hoosiers, but he’s been given the greenlight by Woodson to shoot from the perimeter when appropriate to spread the defense.
“His shooting has improved,” Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee said. “He’s hit a couple of 3s (in practice), too.”
But Jackson-Davis intends to continue to take on important roles as a rebounder and rim protector as well. Jackson-Davis has posted 22 career doubles-doubles in his first two seasons. During the offseason, Jackson-Davis made a commitment to improve his conditioning, which could in turn translate to more energy on the boards. Indiana associate coach Dane Fife has set a goal for Jackson-Davis to grab 12 to 14 rebounds per game.
“The rebounding is just something that, it’s almost like a will,” Jackson-Davis said. “Like Dennis Rodman said, you just kind of have to have a knack for the ball. You have to anticipate where it’s going. With the shape that I’m in, I feel like I can get to every ball I can grab. It’s really just instinct, honestly.”
What Jackson-Davis is looking forward to the most is the energy of the crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, which was lacking last season with no crowds of more than 1,000 due to COVID-19 protocols.
“It was hard to create your own energy,” Jackson-Davis said. “Especially when you get through the Big Ten, you are in the middle of Big Ten play, you’ve just got to keep going and going and going and you are banging and battling with guys playing the same team, they are scouting your stuff, and they can just yell across the room what you are doing. Just trying to create your own energy when those fans lift you up and bring energy when you need it the most.”
FREE THROWS
• Woodson said point guard Khristian Lander and forward Miller Kopp are “working their way back” after sustaining injuries that forced them to sit out drills during last week’s Hoosier Hysteria.
Nonetheless, Woodson intends to maintain a physical, defensive approach to preseason camp.
“You’ve got to work in practice,” Woodson said. “That’s the only way you are going to get better as a ballclub, and you’ve just got to hope and pray that no one gets hurt. Injuries are a part of the game. I get it, but I can’t use that as an excuse or slack off in terms of how I was taught how to play and how I push guys to play at a high level.”
• Woodson said the team will play its first scrimmage game Oct. 17.
“I want to make sure this team is competitive and ready to play,” Woodson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.