INDIANAPOLIS — With each passing day at the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, Indiana’s confidence is growing.
On Friday, the Hoosiers got the win they needed to likely secure their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016, outlasting No. 16 Illinois 65-63 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis sank two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put IU ahead 64-63. Then the Hoosiers survived a wild finish.
It began with Illinois guard Trent Frazier turning the ball over with 11.7 seconds remaining. But after IU forward Miller Kopp, who entered the day shooting 88.2% from the free-throw line, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.1 seconds left, Illinois had one last shot to win the game.
Illinois point guard Andre Curberlo drove the length of the court and tried to bank a shot in but missed, and All-American center Kofi Cockburn could not corral the follow-up attempt. Instead, it landed in the hands of Jackson-Davis, who made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal the win.
With the win, the ninth-seed Hoosiers (20-12) advanced to the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2013 and avenged a 74-57 home loss to Illinois during the regular season. IU again rode the inside production of Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
“We didn’t pack for two days. We didn’t pack for three days,” Jackson-Davis said. “We packed to win the Big Ten.”
Jackson-Davis has averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks through his first two tournament games.
“There’s been a lot of talk, especially the last two years, of me not showing up at the end of the season. So I’m trying to change that narrative,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think that team is honestly the team that got me in the slump that I’ve been in the last month. And when we played them on Feb. 5, it took a lot of my confidence away.
“So Illinois was a bully today, and I think we took care of that problem. So I’m just going to keep playing the way that I am, and then we’ll go from there.”
In its first two tournament games, IU has found ways to close games it lost during the regular season. The Hoosiers improved to 5-6 in games decided by five points or less, and Mike Woodson is poised to get his alma mater back to the NCAA Tournament in his first year as head coach.
“It’s been fun because it’s kind of been a rollercoaster ride watching these guys develop over this season so far,” Woodson said. “But the thing that I like about our team — man, we are competitive. Even though we’ve lost a lot of close games, we are very, very competitive. From a coaching standpoint, that’s all you can ask for, but I think it’s great for our program. It’s fantastic that we’re back in the big dance.”
IU trailed Illinois 33-31 at halftime and was down 42-38 early in the second half before going on a 9-0 run, taking a 47-42 lead on a Jackson-Davis layup with 12:38 left.
The Hoosiers extended their lead to as many as six points, going up 52-46 on two Xavier Johnson free throws, before Illinois rallied back with a quick 5-0 run. Freshman forward Coleman Hawkins sank a 3-pointer to cut IU’s lead to 51-49, then Cockburn made an inside basket to cut the lead to 52-51.
Cockburn led Illinois with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but IU did a better job guarding the 3-point line in its second meeting with Illinois. In the first meeting, Illinois went 10-of-23 from 3-point range, with guards Frazier and Alfonso Plummer combining for five 3-pointers. On Friday, Frazier and Plummer combined for four 3-pointers, and Illinois went 8-for-22 from beyond the arc.
“Hawkins was the only one that got away on us, and he really didn’t play much in Bloomington,” Woodson said. “So you’ve got to tip your hat to him because he stepped up and made big plays for his ball club as well. But our defense — it was solid all the way through. Neither team — and their defense was great. Neither team wanted to give. It was just a grind to win this game.”
Johnson added 13 points and six assists for IU, while senior forward Race Thompson had 10 points and nine rebounds. Down the stretch, Jackson-Davis came up with some big baskets. With Indiana down 57-56, Jackson-Davis sank an elbow jumper to put IU up 58-57.
Jackson-Davis scored nine of IU’s last 11 points, including the two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to seal the win.
“It was just belief,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’ve been working on my free-throw routine, and it was something that I shoot a hundred free throws with some of our coaches every day. So I was just thinking of practice and trying to get that scenario in my head, that I’m just in practice knocking them down.”
Illinois (22-9), the co-Big Ten regular season champion, will now await Selection Sunday and its seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Illini were vying to repeat as Big Ten tournament champion. Hawkins added 18 points starting for forward Jacob Grandison, who was out with a shoulder injury.
The free-throw line played a significant factor in the outcome as well. IU shot 10-of-13 (76.9%), while Illinois went 15-of-23 (65.2%).
