INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana women’s basketball team picked up the kind of statement win Friday that could set it up for a deeper March run.
With desperation on defense and scoring from center Mackenzie Holmes inside, fifth-seed IU moved on to the Big Ten tournament semifinals, knocking off fourth-seed Maryland 62-51 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
IU fans rose to their feet when Aleksa Gulbe secured a defensive rebound as she was fouled with 44 seconds left. Gulbe calmly sank both free throws to put the Hoosiers up 59-49, as IU closed the game out by going 8-of-10 from the foul line in the final minute.
The Hoosiers won the game on defense, holding high-powered Maryland to 31.4% shooting from the floor. The Terrapins finished the regular season as the third-highest scoring team in the Big Ten at 79 points per game.
“It’s a fantastic win for our program today,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “We have so much respect for Maryland and what they have done in the Big Ten for some time. So we knew that we were up against a great basketball team, and we knew that we had to bring it for 40 minutes, and I thought our kids defensively showed up in a big kind of way.”
IU will face top-seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). The win Friday secures IU as a top-four seed and host site for the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, but the team has higher goals.
“It’s a big win, but at the end of the day, it’s just the quarterfinals,” IU senior guard Grace Berger said. “We still have two more games. Our goal is to win the Big Ten championship, and then we’ll worry about the NCAA Tournament.”
Holmes finished with a team-high 17 points, going 7-of-10 from the floor. Berger added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Gulbe — who played the full 40 minutes — had seven points and 11 rebounds. As a team, IU outrebounded Maryland 42-39.
“We knew that we were going to have to be disruptive,” Moren said. “We knew that we were going to have to rebound. We did. We outrebounded Maryland today.”
Indiana was the aggressor early, playing 20 minutes of inspired basketball to build a 34-25 halftime lead. IU shot 48.4% from the floor in the first half, while limiting Maryland to 30.6% early.
“We knew again that we were going to have to be extra special on that (defensive) side of the ball,” Moren said. “And so our mentality was, one, to be aggressive; two, to take some calculated risk in terms of blitzing and trying to get in gaps and just trying to be active with our hands.”
Holmes scored the last four points of the first quarter to give IU an 18-13 lead. She picked up where she left off in the second quarter, hitting a corner jumper over Maryland’s zone defense and establishing deep post position for two more inside baskets to give IU the nine-point halftime lead.
Despite playing the day before against Rutgers, IU played with more energy than Maryland, which had the bye. The Hoosiers got to the majority of 50-50 balls.
“Just to get the 50-50 balls and control what you can control and be the team that really threw the first punch, I think that’s really what carried us today,” Berger said.
For Holmes, it has been a process getting back in her sixth game since returning from a knee injury that sidelined her for more than a month.
“It’s been a struggle, for sure, and I think that we all know that, and we could see that and there’s a lot behind the scenes that that was a struggle as well,” Holmes said. “And I think it’s just the trust that my teammates and my coaches have in me is huge for me.”
IU maintained its lead for the entire second half. Maryland cut Indiana’s lead to 41-39 on an Ashley Owusu layup. But Holmes answered with a three-point play that put IU back up 44-39.
“The difference was Holmes,” Maryland coach Brenda Freese said. “I mean, she’s coming into stride. They had to wait and be patient for her return. But she made us pay every single time the game got close and made just great plays for her team on the offensive end and was a huge X-factor.”
IU entered the 2021-22 season having never beaten Maryland in program history. With the win Friday, IU knocked off Maryland for the second time in three meetings. The Hoosiers also beat the Terrapins 70-63 in overtime at home Jan. 2.
“We all aspire to try to change the fact that they ran this league for as long as they have,” Moren said. “And that’s the greatest compliment that can I give them because they have just been so good and so dominant.”
