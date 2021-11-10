BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Mike Woodson intends to keep the game ball as a souvenir.
For as topsy-turvy and nail-biting as Woodson’s coaching debut was, Indiana found ways to make plays down the stretch Tuesday to beat Eastern Michigan 68-62. The Eagles, who came into the season ranked No. 296 in KenPom to Indiana’s 39 ranking, were charging to pull off an upset at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind East Carolina transfer guard Noah Farrakhan, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half.
The Hoosiers (1-0) led by 21 points early in the second half, but Farrakhan hit a runner with 2:47 left to cut IU’s lead to 59-58.
But Indiana regrouped by going inside down the stretch, with Race Thompson scoring an basket and making one of two free throws to extend the lead back to 62-58. IU point guard Xavier Johnson was then whistled for a questionable foul on Farrakhan on a 3-point attempt, but Farrakhan made just one of the three free-throw attempts, making the score 62-59.
After Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throws to put IU back up 64-59, Farrakhan gave Indiana fans one final scare, sinking a 3-pointer with 25.7 seconds left to cut IU’s lead to 64-62. But the Hoosiers closed the game out with a driving layup from Johnson and a pair of free throws from Jackson-Davis, with a Farrakhan miss in between.
“This is a team that we’ve assembled that we’re trying to learn how to win,” Woodson said. “I thought when we built the lead, we stopped playing the way we got the lead. So we get enough games under us with our ballclub — this is the first test with this team. I was happy that we didn’t crack down the stretch, and we made winning basketball plays.”
Jackson-Davis led IU with his 23rd career double-double, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Johnson added 14 points and three assists, overcoming three early turnovers in the first half to play turnover-free the remainder of the game.
“Coach told me to stop being so cool with the ball,” Johnson said. “That’s what I did. In the second half, I just came back and played my game and just went to work.”
Familiar problems from the Archie Miller era plagued IU under Woodson, as the Hoosiers shot just 16.7% (4-of-24) from 3-point range and 60% (12-of-20) from the foul line.
“We’re missing a lot of wide-open 3s right now,” Woodson said. “So we’ve got to get better in that area because these same guys have been making them in practice, and they just got to feel comfortable taking them and making them in the game, and they will.”
IU came out with a strong defensive mindset, holding Eastern Michigan (0-1) scoreless for the first 7:21 to build an early 10-0 lead. The Hoosiers held the Eagles to just 22.6% shooting from the floor in the first half to take a 36-19 lead into halftime.
But after going ahead 40-19 early in the second half on a Johnson layup, IU’s defense slipped in the second half. The Hoosiers allowed Eastern Michigan to shoot 54.5% from 3-point range (6-of-11) in the second half, which got the Eagles back in the game.
“Our switching was pretty good for the most part, but we’ve still got to challenge shots,” Woodson said. “I thought they pulled the trigger on a few of our switches where we just didn’t contest hard enough, where in the first half we were contesting everything and kind of up in them defensively. I thought we got soft. We were comfortable, put it that way, with the lead, and it changed drastically.”
Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, helping carry IU’s offense through some rough stretches.
“In the first half, I was a little bit stagnant, letting it come to me a little bit and not just trying to take over,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like in the second half from the get-go Coach Woody and Coach Yasif (Rosemond) told me that you’ve got to get rolling, so that’s what I did.”
The crowd was announced at 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, though the stands were not completely full for Woodson’s debut coaching his alma mater. It was IU’s first game playing in front of unlimited capacity since March 7, 2020, against Wisconsin, as the Hoosiers played last year in front of a capacity capped at 1,000 due to Big Ten COVID-19 protocols.
“The fanbase here is like no other fanbase,” Woodson said. “They stay in the game all the way from the beginning to the end, and that’s helpful. That’s healthy for our young team as we grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.