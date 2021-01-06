Indiana proved it could finish in its win over Maryland on Monday night, outscoring the Terrapins 22-14 over the last 10 minutes of the 63-55 victory.
Now the goal for the Hoosiers is to get off to a quicker start when they play at Wisconsin on Thursday night (6 p.m., FS1).
IU (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) has trailed in the first half of four of its last five games, including against Maryland, when the Hoosiers trailed 27-21 after shooting just 30% from the floor and 0-of-9 from 3-point range.
Teams have thrown a variety of zone defenses to neutralize IU sophomore preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. In many games, the Hoosiers have been slow to adjust.
“Our first half, we will have to watch the film, but we worked hard coming in against the zone, and I thought we were not as sharp against the zone,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “To be honest, we have to get Trayce moving. He has to get going earlier in the game for us to be successful in the first half. He is such an important guy. When he goes 2-for-9 and we go 0-for-9 from 3 in the first half, we cannot do much worse.”
Miller said if he had the answer as to how to get Jackson-Davis going earlier in games during this recent stretch, he would tip him off before the game starts.
“He is a guy who really thinks about the game coming in,” Miller said. “He was worried about the double a few times. He told me a few times that he felt it was coming, but it did not come, so he was able to finish off quickly. Halftime he was fine. He looked at me and said he was ready to go. That is just who he is. He is a guy who has the ability to respond because he cares a lot.”
Opposing teams have shown little respect for IU’s perimeter game, sagging down inside on Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson and giving guards open looks on the perimeter. The Hoosiers rank 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 32.7%.
“Honestly, it’s just loosening up,” IU freshman guard Anthony Leal said. “We get good shots. It’s just a matter of being able to step up and knock them down, which I do believe is going to come as we keep working off the court, as we keep believing in ourselves.”
Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1) will likely adopt the same strategy. The Badgers return several key players from a team that swept Indiana in a two-game series last season, including 6-11 forward Nate Reuvers (10 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game), 6-10 forward Micah Potter (12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 6-0 guard D’Mitrik Price (14.2 points, 3.4 assists). Wisconsin remains connected defensively, ranking first in the Big Ten in scoring defense (60.6 points per game allowed), second in field goal percentage defense (38.7%) and eighth in the country per KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Wisconsin also has won 17 straight games against Indiana at the Kohl Center and is 17-1 lifetime against the Hoosiers in the building. Last season at the Kohl Center, Indiana trailed by 20 points at halftime in an eventual 84-64 loss to the Badgers.
Indiana will likely be without its second-leading scorer, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin (12.7 points per game), who suffered an ankle injury Monday. With Franklin out, other freshmen including Leal, could get an opportunity to see more playing time off the bench.
“We’re all encouraging each other, and I know we’re all eager and ready to contribute as much as we can,” Leal said. “But we also know at the same time it is a process, so we know if the opportunity comes and our name gets called to where we need to step up, we’re all ready to do so.”
FREE THROWS
Leal said he’s set a goal to make 500 3-pointers per day, which he hopes will establish confidence as he progresses in his college career. “I think that’s one of the biggest things, to be confident in my game and to be confident in what got me here,” Leal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.