BLOOMINGTON – Indiana pulled off a landmark win over No. 8 Penn State despite struggling to move the ball for much of the first three-and-a-half quarters.
As the Hoosiers prepare for their second game at Rutgers on Saturday (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), an emphasis will be placed on finding ways to get the offense firing more quickly.
IU wasn’t able to establish much offensive rhythm until crunch time, finishing the game with 211 total yards and 16 first downs. Of the 211 yards, 75 came on IU’s last offensive possession in regulation, a game-tying, seven-play touchdown drive that lasted 1 minute, 20 seconds.
“Certainly we didn’t play well for a large portion of the game,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “Obviously proud of how we finished, how our guys kept battling. You know, are there things schematically that Penn State did that we can do better as coaches to put our players in good positions? Without a doubt.”
Sheridan, who was calling plays for the first time in a Big Ten game, was conservative early. He called run plays to start each of IU’s first three drives.
“There’s always going to be games you are going to look back and say, ‘Man, I wish I called something different there,’” Sheridan said. “But there were plenty of plays where I felt comfortable with the call, and we needed to execute better, and there were plenty of plays I felt like I could do a better job, put our players in a better position to be successful. You’re constantly evaluating that. You’re trying to be your toughest critic. You are open for suggestions from the other staff because they can see it from a different lens.”
IU’s offense opened up as the game progressed. Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed eight of his last nine passes and made plays with his legs, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run and a pair of 2-yard runs on 2-point conversions.
Penix finished the game 19-of-36 for 170 yards with one TD and one interception. He was the victim of some drops, but there were some misfires as well. Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he felt at times Penix didn’t have a clean pocket to throw from, due to Penn State’s pressure.
“It’s just simple execution,” Penix said. “We didn’t have it. That’s with the whole offense. Nobody really takes the blame. I’ll take the blame before anyone else, I’ve got to connect with those receivers, but that’s something that we’ve got to rep more in practice, make sure that we get on cue with that.”
In the run game, junior Stevie Scott was the bell-cow back, running the ball 20 times for 57 yards and two TDs. Scott had 20 carries, compared to one carry from sophomore running back Sampson James. Sheridan said he would like to spread the ball out to more players on offense — running backs, wide receivers and tight ends — but said lack of plays contributed to the limited touches. Indiana finished with just 62 plays in an overtime game.
“There just weren’t many snaps, and then in the second half we didn’t do much to create opportunities for players to touch the ball,” Sheridan said. “So that’s really the charge to us as offensive coaches is we never really got into a rhythm. We never really strung together drive after drive.”
Allen said he was disappointed in the play of IU’s offensive line, which allowed Penix to get sacked three times and hurried on another throw. But Allen was pleased with IU’s execution in the red zone, as the Hoosiers went 5-for-5 in scoring opportunities inside the 20-yard line with four touchdowns and a field goal.
“That, to me, was the difference in the game,” Allen said., “We did not get there enough, so that is where the pressure by not sustaining drives puts that on the defense and all those things. We need to be working both sides together. We have to get to that point, and that did not happen during the game. That is what we are working towards is to be able to have all three phases working together.”
EXTRA POINTS
Indiana junior safety Jamar Johnson was named Big Ten co-defensive player of the week Monday. Johnson had a career-high 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble during IU’s 36-35 overtime win. …. Allen said sophomore running back/kick returner David Ellis was out due to a lower leg injury but could return Saturday against Rutgers. “We hope to get him back as soon as possible and possibly this week for sure,” Allen said. Sophomore receiver Miles Marshall, though, is questionable for Rutgers after taking a helmet-to-helmet blow to the head Saturday. “He’ll be just with our medical staff, and we’ll see where that leads, and he’ll go through all the protocols for that,” Allen said. … The Big Ten announced No. 17 Indiana’s game Nov. 7 against No. 13 Michigan at Memorial Stadium will kick off at noon and air on FS1.
