BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won’t get a chance to play in front of family and friends in his native Tampa, Florida, at the Outback Bowl due a torn ACL he suffered against Maryland on Nov. 28 that sidelined him for the rest of the season.
But Indiana coach Tom Allen said the goal is for Penix to be ready by IU’s 2021 season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Penix underwent successful surgery this week to repair the torn ligament in his left knee, the second tear in the same knee in a span of three years. The last time Penix tore his ACL, in October 2018, he was back throwing by April 2019 and back at full practice by the following August.
“He’s done this before, so he knows this,” Allen said. “It’s so critical that you rehab at a high, high level for this type of an injury to maximize your performance when you do come back, to have no issues with it or any kind of stiffness, or any type of lack of mobility in that knee. So he knows he has to attack these rehabs right now, which he’s already started to do that, which is great, and the surgery was a great success.”
Penix earned second-team All-Big Ten quarterback honors in 2020, passing for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and four interceptions before the injury. Sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle will make his second career start in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss after passing for 140 yards and two TDs against Wisconsin.
Allen said he’s hopeful Penix can begin a throwing program by next summer.
“There’s a timeline,” Allen said. “We’re going to go through all of this once it all kind of plays itself out. It’s going to depend on how things progress from the doctors' perspective, but right now he’s on schedule, so I don’t see him much being involved this spring but definitely will see him after that. It should be full bore by the start of the season. That’s the expectation, fully healed, fully ready to go and fully ready to be our quarterback in 2021.”
NOT YET AT FULL STRENGTH
Allen admitted the Hoosiers are not yet at full strength this week in practice due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak that sprouted in early-December and involved 28 players and coaches. He expects everyone back in full practice by Monday.
“It’s been a slow progression of getting guys back,” Allen said. “Had to modify our practice plans in how we do things because of our limited numbers and the numbers we have, so we’re still getting back, I mean, we’re hoping to be, from all the guys that have to go through the protocols of COVID to come back.”
Allen said the limited numbers this week have allowed for younger players to get more reps. Names Allen mentioned have grabbed the attention of coaches include wide receiver David Baker, offensive lineman Randy Holtz, offensive lineman Cam Knight, defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis, defensive lineman Beau Robbins and linebacker Ty Wise.
“Those guys are getting more reps, more opportunities to develop and get better,” Allen said.
CHRISTMAS IN BLOOMINGTON
Allen said, because of COVID-19 protocols, IU football players won’t be able to leave to see their families on Christmas Day. The team will practice Thursday and take Friday off for the Holiday.
“It’s one of the sacrifices that these teams are going to have to make,” Allen said. “It’s not easy. I get that. It’s hard, but we’re going to be together as our football family.”
Allen said the team is planning to have dinner together on Christmas as a team.
“We’re going to have presents for the guys,” Allen said. “We’re going to have a big old Christmas get together for our team.”
ETC.
Allen was named as one of 12 semifinalists for the George Munger Award, given to college football’s top coach. Earlier this week, Allen was named as a finalist for both the Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant national coaching awards.
