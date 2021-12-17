BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- For 11 years, the Crossroads Classic served its purpose, pitting four of the top college men’s basketball programs in the state against each other in Indianapolis for a festive holiday tournament.
But eventually, the event ran its course. The last Crossroads Classic will take place Saturday, with No. 3 Purdue facing Butler at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (FOX), followed by Indiana against Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. (FOX).
The decision opens up more schedule flexibility for IU, which announced earlier this week it will play a home-and-home series with Kansas in December for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.
In addition, IU coach Mike Woodson mentioned UCLA and Kentucky as two non-conference games he would like to see the Hoosiers get back on the schedule in future years. Kentucky coach John Calipari decided to discontinue the series with IU in 2011, after IU fans stormed the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall following Christian Watford’s game-winning shot.
“I would love to get that back with Cal because I just think that’s what fans want to see,” Woodson said.
Not everyone is happy to see the event go by the wayside. Purdue coach Matt Painter would like to see it come back in some form, even though the Boilermakers have struggled in the event, going 3-7 in annual games against Butler and Notre Dame.
“It makes sense for the fans from all the schools. It makes sense for the state,” Painter said. “For us, you get a chance to play Butler and Notre Dame. Both have good programs, so you are playing an NCAA Tournament team on a neutral court.”
IU (8-2) will play its first game on a neutral court this season. The Hoosiers have gone 8-0 at Assembly Hall and 0-2 on the road. Notre Dame (4-4) is coming into the game on a high note, having upset No. 21 Kentucky 66-62 at the Joyce Center with a game-winning shot from freshman guard Blake Wesley.
“Their perimeter play is what drives them,” Woodson said. “I think, when I watch film on them, they're very organized. I like the way they play on both ends of the floor. We got to commit ourselves for 40 minutes to come out with the win. It's not going to be a game where we go in and think it's going to be easy.”
Woodson, an Indianapolis native who starred at Broad Ripple, would be open to playing games in the Circle City in the future if it could work out on the schedule.
“For me, it's sentimental,” Woodson said. “I love Indianapolis and everything that it has to offer. It would be nice if we could get a game here in the future. I don't know how that's going to pan out. We're working on some things.”
IU is 7-3 all-time in the Crossroad Classic. Last season, the Hoosiers knocked off Butler 68-60 behind 28 points from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
It’s a homecoming event for Jackson-Davis, a former Center Grove standout who grew up in Greenwood. Jackson-Davis will miss the event but also is looking forward to chances to play more big-name non-conference opponents in the future.
“I love the Crossroads Classic, but at the same time I don’t think it’s a negative adding Kansas to the schedule,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think it’s a positive.”
LANDER’S MINUTES
Woodson would not comment whether sophomore point guard Khristian Lander will see more minutes in the future. Lander, third on the point guard depth chart behind starter Xavier Johnson and backup Rob Phinisee, is averaging 3.9 points and 1.4 assists in 11.7 minutes.
A five-star prospect from Evansville, Lander enrolled at IU early as a 17-year-old in 2020 and is learning a new offense under Woodson.
“I would never discuss with any fan or media playing time,” Woodson said. “Khristian Lander is wearing an IU uniform, and if I see fit to put him in the game, I just hope that he's ready to play whatever minutes he gets. And he's done that for me.”
POINT GUARD PLAY
Woodson is still pushing for a higher level of play from his point guards. Starter Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.4 points with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 43-24 while backup Rob Phinisee is averaging 3.3 points with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 17-11.
“There's certain things they've got to be able to do to get us over the hump, and we're still in the learning stages, me being the head coach and our point guards being point guard players for our ball club,” Woodson said. “We've still got a ways to go in that regard.
“I'm going to keep pushing X and Rob and Khristian to be better because, as they get better, we'll benefit from it as a ball club.”
