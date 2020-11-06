BLOOMINGTON – The last time Indiana beat Michigan, stonewash jeans and Members Only Jackets were in fashion.
The date was Oct 24, 1987, when the Bill Mallory-led Hoosiers knocked off Michigan 14-10 in a defensive struggle. Jubilant IU fans stormed the field at Memorial Stadium and tore down the goalposts in celebration.
The Wolverines have won the 32 meetings since, but it’s a streak Indiana coach Tom Allen does not allude to or take stock in. To Allen, what’s past is past. No. 13 Indiana (2-0) is in an ideal position to break that jinx Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at Memorial Stadium (noon, FS1). The Wolverines are in flux after losing 27-24 at home to rival Michigan State, while the Hoosiers are off to their best start in Big Ten play since 1991.
“In fall camp, we’ve been challenging our guys about the way they think,” Allen said. “I’ve always been a big believer in mindset. We talk about it all the time but more talking about the past not being predictive. And I don’t believe it is, unless you don’t change what you do on a daily basis.”
Certainly, the Hoosiers have belief they can knock off a traditional Big Ten power, having beaten Penn State in overtime two weeks ago for their first win against an AP top-10 program since 1987.
“It definitely brings a lot of confidence,” IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I think the mindset of this team is we take it one week at a time. Each week we are dominating that opponent. It does not really matter what the name on the helmet is or anything like that. It is more about what we do and how physical, how hard we can play our game. Along with doing our assignment, communicating on the field and just playing sound.”
Michigan knocked off IU 39-14 last season at Memorial Stadium in a late-November matchup, but the makeup of both teams this time around will be vastly different.
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who passed for 366 yards and five TDs for Michigan in the win, has graduated. Receiver Nico Collins, who caught three of Patterson’s five TD passes, opted out of playing for Michigan this season to prepare early for the NFL draft.
Indiana was without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. Senior receiver Whop Philyor was out with a concussion, and running back Stevie Scott III sustained a season-ending injury in the first half. Penix, Philyor and Scott will all start for the Hoosiers on Saturday.
“I remember us throwing an interception in the second quarter or third quarter and after that, it took the life out of us,” IU tight end Peyton Hendershot said. “So I think ball security is going to play a big role in this game. We were great last week, and that’s why we ended up winning as much as we did.”
IU’s turnover margin is plus-4 so far this season, with six turnovers forced compared to two lost (one fumble, one interception).
New Michigan quarterback Joe Milton presents a different challenge to Patterson as a bigger, dual-threat quarterback. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Milton is tough to bring down on designed runs and when scrambling outside the pocket. Milton has passed for 525 yards and one TD this season while rushing for 111 yards and another TD.
“He is a very explosive guy,” IU cornerback Tiawan Mullen said. “He is a big guy and has a strong arm.”
Collins and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught a TD pass against IU, are both gone. But Michigan still has a solid receiving corps, led by Ronnie Bell (eight catches, 120 yards). The Wolverines also have a one-two punch at running back with Hassan Haskins (14 carries, 138 yards, three TDs) and Zach Charbonnet (nine carries, 73 yards, one TD). As a team, Michigan ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing at 204 yards per game.
“They’ve got a good run game, a lot of guard pulls, getting their perimeter game going,” McFadden said. “So we gotta have good edges to our defense. We’ve got to be good on the back end, just knowing where our fits are, where the safety rotation is.”
Due to a quirk in the pandemic schedule, IU will play Michigan at home for the second straight season. Although last season’s meeting was a blowout, the two prior IU-Michigan meetings at Memorial Stadium went to overtime, with Michigan beating IU 27-20 in 2017 and 48-41 in double OT in 2015.
“We’ve had opportunities since I’ve been here against Michigan and haven’t been able to finish those opportunities, much like Penn State,” Allen said. “It’s about, like I told our team, it doesn’t matter what I believe, I’ve told them what I believe. But it’s about what they believe and how are they going to prepare and ultimately how are they going to perform on game day? That’s what matters.”
