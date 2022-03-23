Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.