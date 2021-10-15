BLOOMINGTON — Two weeks of self-reflection have led Indiana into a critical home matchup Saturday against No. 10 Michigan State (noon, FS1).
The bye week gave the banged-up Hoosiers a chance to heal and work on woes that have led to a rocky start of a season with high expectations.
Poor offensive execution, an inability to make game-changing plays on defense and occasional special teams breakdowns have all played a role in IU’s sluggish start. The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have yet to score a touchdown in Big Ten play and were shut out for the first time since 2000 in their last game, a 24-0 loss at Penn State on Oct. 2.
“It’s been frustrating and disappointing,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “But at the same time, like I say, you hit reset. You learn from those mistakes. We’ve got a football team that has a lot of character to it and toughness to it and a lot of fight. And I expect that to be the case this weekend.”
Will toughness and fight be enough? IU has three All-Big Ten players from last season who will be game-time decisions, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., cornerback Tiawan Mullen and cornerback Reese Taylor. It’s unlikely Penix, who has a separated AC joint in his throwing shoulder, will play Saturday. If Penix doesn’t play, IU will turn to junior quarterback Jack Tuttle for his third career start.
Michigan State (6-0, 3-0) has made a significant leap in Year 2 under head coach Mel Tucker. Last season, IU blanked Michigan State 24-0 in East Lansing. Overall, though, Michigan State has won 10 of the last 12 meetings in the Old Brass Spittoon rivalry game.
“Michigan State has always been a good team,” IU linebacker Cam Jones said. “They had a good offense last year. We just played well last year, and they’ve got a good offense this year.”
Jones and fellow linebacker Micah McFadden will be busy handling Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the Big Ten in rushing at 913 yards and nine TDs.
“The running back position, he has made the offense more explosive,” Jones said. “Quarterback is great and they’ve got some great receivers, so we look forward to the challenge.”
Allen said the bye week was spent on improving fundamentals and self-scouting, going over what has and hasn’t worked through the first five games. Turnovers have played a large role in IU’s struggles so far. Last season, IU ranked third in the Big Ten in turnover margin at plus-8. This season, with nine turnovers on offense through its first five games, IU is 11th at minus-3.
“Turning the ball over stuck out in a major way as a negative for us,” Allen said. “Can’t do that. When you do, you lose football games. To me what really frustrates me a lot is the turnovers on offense and then the lack of creating takeaways on defense. It’s frustrating. We know it goes in cycles. We know sometimes that’s part of it. But we’ve got some but not near enough.”
Returning home, where IU has won eight of its last 11 games dating back to 2019, could help as well. IU played before a sellout in its last home game Sept. 18 against Cincinnati, and the crowd noise forced the Bearcats into a handful of early false starts, which allowed the Hoosiers to jump to an early 14-0 lead. Eventually, though, four turnovers proved costly as Cincinnati rallied back to win 38-24.
Indiana will need to play more crisp and efficient at home this time around to have the chance to pull off an upset.
“We can’t change the past. We can learn from the past,” Allen said. “We don’t like where we are. But we’ll tackle where we are. That to me is the focus. And that to me is the mindset we have.”
