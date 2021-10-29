BLOOMINGTON – Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has emerged as one of the top passers in the Big Ten this season, averaging 280.7 yards per game with a league-best 71% completion rate.
Containing Tagovailoa and Maryland’s passing game will be one of the keys for the Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big) when they play at Maryland (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).
Last season, IU was able to confuse Tagovailoa with different coverage looks and pass pressures, forcing him into three interceptions during a 27-11 win over the Terrapins.
But Tagovailoa has shown improvement in his junior season. His 15 passing touchdowns rank in the top 25, and his 1,965 passing yards through the first seven games are the most for a Maryland quarterback since Scott Milanovich threw for 2,440 in the first six games of the 1993 season.
“He’s a very talented player,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Very quick release. Just big-time arm and can run. That’s probably the — the thing that really sticks out to me with him is just his ability to get rid of the ball so quickly and efficiently.”
Tagovailoa also has shown the ability to extend plays and make plays with his legs with two career rushing TDs.
“The way he moves athletically, he’s a true dual guy that you have to account for that and has talent around him,” Allen said. “Really good running backs and another group of talented — which they’ve always had. Every time we’ve played Maryland, their speed and athleticism is near the top of this league.”
Tagovailoa should have a better grasp of what to expect facing the Hoosiers in his second career start against them. But IU could show some different looks with new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren taking over for Kane Wommack, who employed a more aggressive, blitzing scheme last season. Tagovailoa has thrown eight interceptions this season, with five of the eight coming in one game against Iowa.
“I always like to think we have the advantage just because our defense — we do a whole lot with our concepts that it’s hard for quarterbacks to read,” IU senior defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald said. “So I like our scheme, and I like the things we do, and I like how we fly around on our side of the ball.”
Another issue is the health of IU’s secondary. Starting cornerbacks Reese Taylor and Tiawan Mullen will be game-time decisions for the third straight week. Mullen recorded one of the three interceptions against Tagovailoa last season.
IU cornerback Jaylin Williams, who has logged more snaps in the absence of Mullen and Taylor, said it will be up to the rest of IU’s secondary to step up if both starting corners can’t play.
“We’ve got to focus on the now and how we can move forward with what we’ve got,” Williams said. “I think we have been doing a great job of that. We just do have a lot of young guys that are out there right now, but they are in the learning process.”
